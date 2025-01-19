Deltans are Feeling Impact of Oborevwori’s Development, Says Clark

Elder statesman and convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has commended Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for his achievements in the state since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

Clark, who said Governor Oborevwori had achieved much within a short time as governor, added that he had outperformed his predecessors.

In an open letter on Friday, Clark praised Oborevwori for transforming Warri into a bustling commercial hub and addressing long-standing infrastructural challenges across the state.

He berated the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, over his allegations of ineffectiveness on the part of the Oborevwori’s administration, describing the notion as unfounded.

Clark expressed admiration for the governor’s achievements within a short period and challenged critics to identify any past Delta State governor who has accomplished as much within a comparable timeframe.

He highlighted the governor’s efforts to restore Warri’s status as one of Nigeria’s major commercial centers, which had been neglected by previous administrations.

The prominent Ijaw leader commended Governor Oborevwori for engaging Julius Berger Construction Company in executing critical projects, including the construction of three flyovers, a cloverleaf interchange, pedestrian bridges, and ancillary road expansions at the DSC Roundabout. The projects, valued at N78 billion, are already making significant progress.

“Warri is fast becoming a sight to behold, returning to its old self. The famous Warri Township, which had been reduced to a shadow of itself, is being revitalized under Oborevwori’s leadership,” he wrote.

Clark contrasted this with the neglect Warri suffered under prior administrations, which he accused of focusing development on less populated areas while ignoring densely populated commercial hubs like Warri and Uvwie.

The elder statesman also applauded Oborevwori’s efforts to ensure that all parts of Delta State benefit from infrastructural projects.

He cited the ongoing dualisation of the Asaba-Ughelli Road and other development projects that have touched nearly every corner of the state.

“Today, the story is different. Almost all parts of the state are feeling the impact of Governor Oborevwori’s developments,” Clark stated.

He praised the governor for paying off a debt of over ₦300 billion incurred by the previous administrations and for prioritizing people-focused projects over political patronage.

He dismissed recent criticisms from Senator Ned Nwoko, who claimed the governor had done little, labeling such assertions as baseless.

Clark said: “I challenge Senator Nwoko to fault my assertions on these developments. Rather than sharing the state’s resources as political patronage, the governor is using them to positively impact the people.”

He urged Governor Oborevwori to remain focused and continue his good work while addressing the needs of oil-producing communities and fostering equitable development across the state.

“I am not a praise singer. I speak the truth,” Clark affirmed. “Governor Oborevwori has achieved remarkable progress in development and democracy enhancement in Delta State. I urge him to continue undistracted, ensuring no community is left behind,” he added.