Security Firm Pledges to Curb Oil Theft to Sustain Rising Oil Production Output in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The rise in oil production output recorded in Abia State since last August would be sustained with enhanced security operations by an indigenous security firm, Okposon Security Services, Nigeria Limited.



The Executive Director of the security outfit, Mr. David Nwogu, gave the assurance during a media interaction at Owaza, Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state, saying that oil production, which hitherto hovered between 10 and 15 barrels per day, has jumped to 32,000 barrels.



He said that oil bunkering has drastically reduced in Ukwa West hence the recorded crude oil production by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of the NNPCL, which operates OML 17 oil field in Owaza.



Nwogu stated that since August 2024 when Okposon Security got the contract from the federal government to secure the oil field at Owaza and environs, the firm has embarked on massive security operations that have continued to yield positive results.



The private security outfit is charged with the responsibility of providing security for protection of Imo River 1,2,3 and Isimiri Oil Fields to Imo Gate Manifold and Kokom Right of Way, Oil & Gas Wells, Flowline and Delivery Lines respectively from illegal bunkering activities.



According to Nwogu, Okposon’s security operations have robbed off on the environment as land, water, and air pollution has reduced with the reduction in illegal refining activities.

“Environmental hazards have reduced and economic trees are now doing well,” he said.

He stated that the security outfit has used non-kinetic measures to good effect by providing job opportunities, scholarships and skills development empowerment for youths thereby taking them off the business of illegal bunkering.



The ED noted that Okposon has been enjoying the cooperation and support indigenes of the oil communities, including traditional rulers, community leaders, youth and women groups.

He said that the security firm with staff strength of 300 is worker-friendly, adding that staff remuneration is very attractive adding that the minimum wage is N100,000.



Apart from giving employment to the locals, Okposon, according to Nwogu, has also placed many people, including widows, on monthly allowances to assist them cope with economic hardships.

He said that traditional rulers of the oil communities are happy because the youths are now meaningfully engaged by Okposon after making them quit illegal bunkering.

Ukwa West became an oil producing area afterShell came to Owaza and struck oil in 1958 hence Abia State is ranked among Nigeria’s oil producing states.