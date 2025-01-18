Police Cybercrime Unit Calls for Collaboration to Tackle Data Breaches, Cyberattacks

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Director, Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, (NPF-NCCC), CP Uche Henry, has called for robust collaboration among stakeholders to tackle data breaches and cyberattacks.

The Commissioner of Police who made this call while delivering a keynote lecture at the Smart Comply Compliance and Cybersecurity Breakfast Session at the Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos, also stressed that the rise in internet usage has its associated risks.

A statement by Public Relations Liaison Officer, NPF-NCCC, DSP Kuru Augustina, said that the director applauded SmartComply for organising the event, which convened key stakeholders from the digital economy and cybersecurity sectors.

He emphasised the critical role of law enforcement in addressing cybersecurity threats and financial crimes in Nigeria.

Henry also outlined challenges faced by security agencies to include rapidly evolving cyber threats and limited resources.

Speaking during a panel discussion, the Commissioner of Police stressed the importance of partnerships in building a safer cyberspace and fostering trust within the cybersecurity community.

In recognition of his significant contributions to cybersecurity and financial crime prevention and prosecution, Henry was honorued with an Award of Excellence at the event.

“The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center remains committed to leveraging innovation and strategic collaboration to enhance Nigeria’s cybersecurity resilience,” the statement assured.