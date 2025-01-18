Ogun Amotekun Set to Graduate 690 Recruits after Training  

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Security Network, code named Amotekun, will today graduate 690 newly recruited personnel.

The new recruits will graduate after a successful completion of an intensive two-week training programme focused on operational efficiency, rule of law, intergovernmental relationship, weapon handling, and various relevant security courses.

The notice of the graduation ceremony was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commander of the State Security Corps, Brigadier Alade Adedigba (rtd) and made available to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to the statement, the graduation ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Ogun State Stadium in Sagamu.

It added that the significant event would be graced by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who will serve as the reviewing officer and inspect the historic parade of the new recruits.

This initiative, it said, was part of the Ogun State government’s ongoing commitment to enhancing security and public safety through well-trained personnel.

The newly graduated recruits are expected to bolster the efforts of the Ogun Amotekun Corps in ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors within the state.