LPSS Hosts 3rd Leg of Dolphin Swimming League

Lagos Preparatory & Secondary School (LPSS), Ikoyi, is set to host the third leg of Season 6 of the Dolphin Swimming League this weekend.

Twelve schools will compete for honours and glory in this prestigious school swimming tournament.

Organised by Dynaspro Sports Promotion in collaboration with Advanta Interactive, the Dolphin Swimming League receives technical support from the Lagos State Swimming Association and the Nigeria Aquatic Federation. It is also endorsed by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF). Rite Foods is the official sponsor of the tournament and they pledged their support to grassroots sports development in Nigeria.

Having hosted the tournament in the previous season, LPSS will once again be the venue today, January 18, where the best swimmers from private schools within and outside Lagos will compete in the pool.

Defending champions Grange and St. Saviour’s Schools will aim to continue their dominance against teams from LPSS, Greensprings, Atlantic Hall, Riverbank, Temple, Corona, and Whitesands Lagoon, all vying for medals and honours. Other contestants include Children International School, Boken Aquatics, and Team UNAT.

According to the tournament’s coordinator, Oluseyi Oyebode, the competition is reaching its climax, as new swimmers emerge in the elementary categories.

There are also plans to use the tournament to select the Nigerian contingent for the 2025 International School Sports Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade in Belgrade, Serbia, this April.

“All things being equal, we will be selecting swimmers to represent Nigeria at the ISF Gymnasiade in Belgrade, Serbia. This has increased the competitiveness of the tournament this season. Since announcing the Serbia tournament, we have seen significant improvements in the timing of some swimmers, and we expect a better outing in the third leg. The tournament continues to grow, especially with the turnout of schools and swimmers. We now have young swimmers forming teams to participate in the competition. Our aim when we started the league was to produce swimmers who would represent Nigeria in international tournaments, and this is becoming a reality with the planned trip to Serbia. We will continue to encourage the swimmers and their schools, hoping that national handlers will look to them for talents to represent Nigeria in major events such as the Olympic Games,” Oyebode said.