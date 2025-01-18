How Bari Brighten is Redefining Gospel Music

Tosin Clegg

In the last decade, an emergence of vibrant praise and worship leaders of Nigerian roots have evolved around the world. More than ever, they launch out with great sounds and commanding ministrations which draws many to their attention and the blessing of their calling. One of these emerging ministers is Bariadoora Brighten-Saagwe, popularly known as Bari Brighten.

He is a Nigerian Worshipper and songwriter with a distinctive voice. From raising sounds that resonate with Heaven to the very ends of the earth, the prolific gospel music minister has evolved to be a powerhouse of pure expression of music artistry. Rising through the ranks hasn’t been easy but what has come to set him apart is the central theme of his gospel music ministry which is centered on the nature of God, his plans for humanity, and who we are in Christ.

Brighten always points out that his music encourages hope, healing, and restoration through faith in God which has made his music dear to his fans and the gospel music community at large. In his own words he shares that, “I aim to inspire people to encounter God’s love and experience spiritual and emotional healing through worship. My sound combines soulful vocals with elements of contemporary gospel and God-led lyrics.

“Largely, my music is inspired by my personal journey with God, the testimonies of others, and the desire to bring light to those facing challenges. What makes my sound exceptional is its authenticity as I strive to create music that resonates with genuine worshippers. Each song I make is crafted to lead people into a worship experience that transforms hearts.”

What has become impressive of the worship leader is how he balances both his careers in music and medicine. Undoubtedly balancing both requires discipline, careful planning, and the grace of God which he has done effortlessly as he continues to set priorities and allocate time for each calling whether it’s patient care or creating music.

But his music is renowned to be seasoned with beautiful melodies which is complemented by vocals marinated in the word of Christ. What adds to the unmatched excellence of his ministry is the contributions of his backup singers and instrumentalists as each plays a part to make the whole an experience for his listeners.

Becoming an admiration for many is how he has decently managed both careers which according to sources are equally important to the worship leader. He also attests to the fact that, “I often find that the inspiration I draw from my medical career informs my ministry. Music becomes my outlet for processing experiences and bringing healing beyond the clinic. In medicine, I diagnose and treat physical ailments; in my music, I address matters of the heart and soul. Both require compassion, empathy, and a deep understanding of people’s needs, and both aim to restore wholeness and hope.”

Similarities does exist between both roles as they both focus on healing but one physical and the other spiritual. What Bari Brighten has come to offer the world is something of a rare calling and he sets his heart to ensure lives are touched, impacted and won for Christ. Beyond doubts, he is a gifted artiste with a great potential to shape the future of gospel ministry in a different way. In addressing areas of impact while growing in what he knows how to do best he can continue to touch lives both musically and medically. As he continues to navigate fans and critics alike look forward to see his evolvement in years to come.