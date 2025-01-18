Breaking: Scores Killed in Fuel Tanker Explosion in Niger State

No fewer than 50 people, mostly youths, have been burnt to death in a tanker explosion which took place Saturday afternoon at Dikko in the Suleja local government area of Niger state

One of those burnt was dressed in the uniform of one of the nation’s security outfits.

Several houses and shops were also completely razed in the inferno, leading to the loss of millions of naira.

An eyewitness told ThISDAY that the accident occured when a tanker laden with petrol crashed and another was brought to transfer the PMS it was conveying.

However according to witness account l, youths and some women rushed to the scene to scoop petrol from the overturned tanker when suddenly an explosion occurred, resulting in wild fire that engulfed the scoopers and the two vehicles.

No fire service men were immediately available to put out the inferno.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission in Niger state Mr Kumar Tsukwan, when contacted, confirmed the tragic incident.

Mr Tsukwan said “I have just received the report. I am compiling my report. I will get back to you soon.”

This is a developing story….