Sudanese Govt Condemns US Sanction Against al-Burham

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Sudanese Government has condemned the sanction by the United States on the President of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), General Abdel Fattah al-Burham.

The condemnation was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement signed by the Ministry’s Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate, read: “The Government of Sudan rejects and condemns the sanctions imposed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on the President of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

“This decision lacks the basic principles of justice and objectivity, relying on implausible pretexts. It also reflects a blatant disregard for the Sudanese people, who stand firmly united behind General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan as a symbol of their sovereignty and armed forces, and as a courageous leader in the battle for dignity against the terrorist janjaweed militias.

“It is both strange and troubling that such a dubious decision comes shortly after the U.S. administration determined that the RSF militia are committing acts of genocide in Sudan. Consequently, the administration’s move, days before the end of its tenure, to sanction the Commander-in-Chief of SAF, who is protecting the Sudanese people from this genocidal design, reflects inconsistency and a profound failure to uphold justice.

“This flawed decision cannot be justified under the guise of neutrality, as it practically amounts to support for those committing genocide.”

The statement added that: “This unethical decision will not deter the Sudanese people in their struggle against the terrorist militia. It will neither weaken their resolve nor their unity in eradicating this cancer from their land, so that Sudan will emerge stronger than ever.”