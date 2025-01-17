Sokoto Investment Company: Gov Aliyu Inaugurates Members, Vows to Confront Challenges

Onuminya Innocent





Governor Ahmed Aliyu has inaugurated the Chairman and Board members of the Sokoto Investment Company with an assurance that the states government will address the challenges hindering its smooth development.

He charged the newly inaugurated board members to buckle up so as to achieve the set target.

Governor Aliyu further said his administration had within one and a half year executed numerous people-oriented projects across the state.

He assured the people of the sustainance of such gesture and sought their continued support.

According to Aliyu, the state government has decided to look into the company, with a view to attracting more investment for the state, so as boost the internally generated revenue.

He disclosed that the most common sources of income for the state are those from the federation account and the internally generated revenue, which are most often volatile due to the uncertain nature of the state’s economic variables.

Gov. Aliyu said: “It is on this basis that the company will guarantee an alternative source of income for the state government through portfolio investment in various key profitable sectors of our economy.

“We count on you to see accountability and transparency in your conduct and in every action you take pertaining to the investment portfolio.”

He added that the present administration had made numerous promises to the electorate in order to improve their socio-economic and political well-being, with guarantees to deliver effective public goods and services.

“The government stands by that commitment and will commit all the resources necessary to ensure the attainment of the objective,” he emphasized.

In his brief remarks, the Board Chairman of the firm, Abubakar Sulaiman Goronyo, expressed appreciation to Governor Aliyu for the opportunity given to them to serve the state.