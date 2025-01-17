NCAA Charges Ibom Air Passenger to Court

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that Ms. Chiamaka Don Ubani, the passenger responsible for the disruption of Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja on January 8, 2025, has been charged to court.

According to a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Mr. Michael Achimugu, the charges against Ms. Ubani include intentionally and maliciously preventing the door of the aircraft from closing and causing obstruction of flight Q1528 from flying, thereby committing an offence punishable under section 436 of the criminal code, cap 39, volume 2, laws of Akwa Ibom State.

She was also accused of constituting herself into a public nuisance by obstructing flight Q1528 from flying at the scheduled time, an act which caused inconvenience or damage to passengers already boarded and the general public and thereby committing an offence punishable under section 196(1)(f) of the criminal code.

Ms. Ubani was released on bail on Friday, January 10, 2025, and is scheduled to appear before the Uyo Magistrate Court on February 4, 2025.

The NCAA has urged all passengers to refrain from unruly behavior at the terminals and inside aircraft, citing the incident as an example of the consequences of such behavior.