Cholera: Rivers Govt Confirms 9 Deaths, 41 Cases in Two LGAs

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, has confirmed the outbreak of cholera in the state, saying the state has recorded nine deaths related to the deadly disease.

Dr. Oreh who spoke with journalists yesterday on the outbreak also disclosed that the ministry’s investigation of the disease has recorded 41 suspected cases from Akuku-Toru and Andoni Local Government Areas of the state.

It would be recalled that last weekend, a former Chairman of Andoni LGA, Dr. Gogo-Ogute Isaiah, decried the outbreak of the disease in his area.

Isaiah disclosed that two persons died of cholera after having constant vomiting and stooling, in the Isiodum Community.

According to the former LGA chairman, “Two people from the same compound of Isiodum Community in Andoni Local Government Area named, Mr. Micheal Agba and Mrs. Abigail Rowland died through constant vomiting and stooling,

“As the battle to resuscitate others who were also attacked by the same disease continues, on January 11th, 2025 morning, one Mrs. EkenereAwaji Loveday has been reported dead. Others including Mrs. Amos Asitor who’s is in a very critical condition as means to access medical attention in the area is nearly impossible.”

Isaiah explained that Isiodum is one of the Andoni ancient communities close to Unyeada Town, revealing that it is one of the neglected communities in Andoni without good drinking water.

Reacting on the incident, the health commissioner, who confirmed the death linked to the cholera, said “As at January 13, 2025, we have recorded a total of 41 suspected cases from two local government areas in the state and those local government areas are Andoni and Akuku-Toru.

“Five were confirmed from Akuku-Toru and none yet from Andoni because of our inability to collect stool samples from the reported cases by the time our team was notified.

“We have also recorded nine associated deaths out of which two are from Andoni. It was majorly these deaths that were reported and brought to our attention that necessitated the swift response from our Directorate of Public Health and Disease Control.”

Dr. Oreh recalled that the “Attention of Rivers State Public Health Emergency Centre of the Rivers State Ministry of Health was drawn to a signal on three deaths within 48 hours in Isiodum Community in Andoni Local Government Area.

“The State Rapid Response Team led by the director of Public Health and Disease Control investigated and commenced actions to curtail that outbreak”.

She continued: “The Rivers State Ministry of Health in collaboration with partners and the Andoni local government area authority has activated emergency response measures and these includes strengthening surveillance, enhancing the case detection and reporting across health facilities and communities in Andoni, rapid response teams were deployed to affected communities across the state for case management and outbreak containment, provision supplies, distribution of oral rehydration solutions salts, intravenous fluids and essential medicines to the health centres.”

Dr. Oreh disclosed that the team is actively carrying out community sensitisation on the cholera prevention and control measures and emergency provision of alternative means of drinking water in string collaboration with the affected local government areas.

Dr. Oreh advised residents of the state to “practice good hygiene, wash hands frequently with soap and clean water especially before eating and after using the toilet, ensure safety of drinking water, boil water or treat with chlorine before it’s used”.

She further advised that people should, “avoid consuming water from unverified sources, eating of safe foods, food should be cooked thoroughly and eaten while still hot, fruits and vegetables should be washed with clean waters, disposal of waste materials, use of latrines for human waste and avoidance of open defecation.”

Other proactive measures, according to her include, “Keeping the environment clean, seeking immediate medical care, visiting the nearest health facility if anyone around you notices symptoms should as profuse diarrhea, vomiting or severe dehydration, early treatment saves lives”.

She however called for community action, saying “The Rivers State Ministry of Health and the Rivers State Government is appealing to community leaders, civil society organisations and the media to support public health education and ensure compliance with preventive measures”.

Dr. Oreh added: “Within the time frame we mentioned, there are reported 9 deaths. So, usually in surveillance, once you have a report of an infectious disease as serious as cholera, any reported and unexplained deaths within that confine, within those enclaves would be regarded as suspected deaths from that suspected outbreak.

“However, the three deaths were from Andoni and six from Akuku-Toru”.