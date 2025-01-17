Chief Mathias Anohu Passes on

The death has been formerly announced of Chief Mathias Chidi Anohu, a former Commissioner and Permanent Secretary in Anambra State.

This was contained in a statement issued on behalf of the family by Sir Victor Anohu on Friday.

The statement read, “With profound gratitude to the Almighty God for an exceptional sojourn on earth, the Anohu Family of Umuezedam Ubahu Okija announces the passing of their beloved patriarch, Chief Dr. Mathias Chidi Anohu. He joined the saints on Monday, January 6, 2025, at the age of 84.

“A distinguished pharmacist, accomplished public servant and statesman, Chief Dr. Mathias Chidi Anohu dedicated his life to service and excellence, leaving an indelible mark on his community and beyond. He served Anambra State with distinction as a Permanent Secretary and as a Commissioner, earning widespread respect for his unwavering principles.

“Chief Dr. Mathias Anohu is survived by his wife, Dr. Virgy Anohu, his sons, Engr. Victor Anohu and Hon. Emeka Anohu, his daughters Chinelo, Chinwe, Chinenye, and Chioma, as well as his brothers, sisters, and grandchildren, who will carry on his enduring legacy of integrity and discipline.

“Details of his Final Rites of Passage will be communicated in due course.”