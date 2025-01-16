What Betting Operators Stand to Gain Partnering Gamblepause Africa

Nseobong Okon-Ekong writes on the enduring efforts of Gamblepause Africa, a not-for-profit Organisation led by Ladipo Abiose Akokade to educate individuals and communities about the risks of gambling while providing resources for those struggling with gambling addiction

The rising profile of the interventionist agency for problem gamblers, Gamblepause Africa, has attracted the attention of more stakeholders as its visionary founder, Ladipo Abiose Akokade, gets set to unveil the agency’s agenda for 2025.

Gamblepause Africa is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to raising awareness about responsible gaming and tackling the challenges of gambling addiction in Africa. With over eight years of professional experience in intelligence analysis, cybercrime, and anti-money laundering, Ladipo combines his security and policy advocacy expertise to address the growing gambling issue on the continent.

Through Gamblepause Africa, Ladipo leads efforts to educate individuals and communities about the risks of gambling and provides resources for those struggling with addiction. The organization is committed to promoting healthier, more responsible gaming practices and working with governments, stakeholders, and gambling operators to create a safer and more sustainable gambling environment.

Explaining that it’s been a challenging journey trying to convince operators of betting companies of the need to partner with Gamblepause Africa, Ladipo said that his compassion for problem gamblers far outweighs the frustration he is confronted with.

Betting operators play a critical role in shaping the gambling landscape, and their involvement in promoting responsible gaming is essential to creating a safe environment for players. Partnering Gamblepause Africa offers operators several key benefits, according to Ladipo.

Some benefits of partnering Gamblepause include corporate social responsibility, which demonstrates their commitment to the welfare of their customers and society, enhancing their reputation and building consumer trust. Another benefit to operators is that collaboration with Gamblepause Africa ensures that operators are aligned with best practices in responsible gaming, reducing the risk of regulatory penalties and contributing to a more transparent industry. There is also the opportunity to promote healthy gambling habits by helping to foster a culture of responsible gambling, ensuring that players are aware of the risks and know where to seek help if needed.

Speaking further on what operators stand to gain by working with Gamblepause, Ladipo mentioned the advantage to operators who prioritize responsible gaming and community welfare distinguish themselves as leaders in the industry, attracting conscientious players and securing long-term customers. He also added that operators can make a positive impact on public health by contributing to the reduction of gambling-related harm, addiction, and its negative consequences on families and communities.

By partnering Gamblepause Africa, betting operators enhance their business and brands. They also contribute to creating a safer, more responsible gambling environment that benefits all stakeholders.