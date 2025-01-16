UN: Killing of 40 Borno Farmers/Fishermen Horrific, Attackers Must Be Prosecuted

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The United Nations has described as horrific, the recent killing of about 40 farmers and fishermen in part of Borno State, in North East Nigeria.

Over 40 farmers and fishermen were reportedly killed last weekend at a settlement in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State by terrorist groups, ISWAP/Boko Haram.

In a statement, yesterday, the UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Fall, said, “I am horrified by the recent mass killing of fishermen and farmers in Borno States’s Kukawa Local Government Area (LGA) reportedly by members of a non-state armed group (NSAG).

“On 12 January, at least 40 civilians, all men, were reportedly killed in Dumba community in Kukawa after allegedly breaching an NSAG ban on farming activities. Several people remain missing, according to humanitarian partners operating in neighbouring Monguno LGA.

“On behalf of the UN in Nigeria, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery. The UN stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Borno State.

“The armed actors, who perpetrated these attacks must be identified and brought to account in compliance with national and international human rights laws.

“This recent attack is yet another grim reminder of the profound dangers that civilians in conflict-affected parts of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states continue to face in their struggle to survive.”

He recalled that, “In 2024, multiple attacks against civilians were recorded. In February, 2024, NSAGs allegedly abducted hundreds of internally displaced persons (IDPs), many of them women, boys and girls in Ngala LGA, Borno State.

“The IDPs had reportedly ventured beyond the safety of the trenches surrounding Ngala in search of firewood.

“In June 2024, scores of civilians were reportedly killed and others seriously injured following suicide bomb attacks in Gwoza LGA, also in Borno.

“In July 2024, suspected NSAGs attacked farmers in the Firgi community, also in Gwoza LGA, leading to the killing of an unspecified number of IDPs and the abduction of two women and seven teenage girls who were later released.

“And in September 2024, more than 100 men and boys lost their lives following an NSAG attack on Mafa, in Yobe State’s Tarmuwa LGA. Several other incidents were reported in Borno’s Dikwa, Logomane, Ngala and Pulka areas.

“The UN remains committed to supporting affected people to complement government’s efforts. I also call for enhanced security measures and urge parties to the conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians from harm.