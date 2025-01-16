Joint Security Forces Kill 5 Gunmen in Anambra, Recover Arms, Destroy Camp

•As vigilante detain pregnant woman over husband’s debt

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





A Joint Security Team comprising the police, military and other security agencies have killed five suspected gunmen in Anambra State.

This is coming as police yesterday rescued a woman detained by vigilante operatives in a community in the state over her husband’s indebtedness.

These were revealed by spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in separate press releases he made available to journalists in Awka.

He said the first incident happened on 14th January 2025 by 12.30 pm in Umuogem, Ufuma Community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He said: “The team successfully carried out an offensive operation against a suspected armed secessionist gang in Umugem road, Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area.

“The team neutralized five members of the armed group, while some others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“During the operation, the security team razed down the criminals’ camp and recovered four undetonated improvised explosive devices (IED), two AK47 assault rifles, one pump action gun, and one 75-volt battery with other incriminating items.”

Ikenga attributed the success of the operations to the collaboration and coordination among the various security agencies, adding that operations were still ongoing in the area to arrest fleeing gang members.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, as calling for greater cooperation of the people in the area to ensure that criminal gangs are wiped out.

A pregnant woman whose name was given as Mrs. Chidinma has been detained by operatives of Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG), over unpaid debt owed by her husband.

THISDAY gathered the incident happened in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. A viral video showed that she was detained in the operatives’ security office in Okija.

A press release by the state police command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the woman had been released after two days in detention, when the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam ordered her immediate release.

Ikenga in his press release however said that the case involved theft accusation leveled against the victim’s husband.

He said: “The Anambra State Police Command has rescued a pregnant woman allegedly detained over a case of stealing by her husband in a Security Office at Okija.

“The report of the incident was intercepted in a trending video by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam as he ordered rescue operations and an investigation into the report.

“The CP frowns at such acts of indiscriminate detention and inhuman treatment of suspects by some members of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG).

“He assured that the root cause of the incidents would be addressed to avert future occurrence. He also initiated necessary moves with relevant authorities to checkmate the excesses of the few unprofessional AVG members in the State,” the release read.