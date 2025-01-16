Corps Member Bags Chieftaincy Title for Drilling Borehole In Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Katsina State, Nafisa Umar Hassan, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title for drilling a borehole in Kaita Local Government Area of the state.

The traditional title, ‘Sarauniyar Yan Yiwa Kasa Hidima A Kasar Kaita 1’ (Queen of Corps members in Kaita 1), was bestowed on her by the District Head of Kaita, Alhaji Yazid AbdulKarim, during the inauguration of the solar-powered borehole.

This was contained in a statement made available to THISDAY by the Information and Public Relations Officer of the Katsina State NYSC, Mr. Obemeata Alex, on Thursday.

The corps member, who hails from Kaduna State, described the project as her contribution to her host community under her Community Development Service (CDS).

She said lack of adequate potable water supply in Kaita Local Government and its health implications motivated her to embark on the community-driven project.

“This borehole is part of my little effort to address one of the challenges that confronted my host community of service. I am so happy God used me to get this done with support from the people of the community. I equally thank the NYSC for giving us the platform,” she said.

Inaugurating the project, the state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Sa’idu, stated that the scheme will always support excellence in all its programmes across the country.

Represented by the Head of CDS, Samaila Suleiman, Sa’idu commended the corps member for providing potable water for the people of the local government who “lack access to good sources of water supply”.

Adorning the corps member with a turban shortly after the unveiling of the project, the District Head of Kaita, AbdulKarim, described her as a shining star among her peers.

He applauded her for coming to the aid of the people of Kaita Local Government by constructing the solar-powered borehole for them.

With registration number KT/24A/1178, Nafisa Umar Hassan recently donated 100 school uniforms to the pupils of Batagarawa Model Primary School.

She also trained and empowered 20 women in the Katsina metropolis with broiler chickens, bags of feed and medication.