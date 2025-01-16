Bridging Nigeria’s Protein Gap through Investment in Soybeans Production

Nigeria faces a growing protein deficiency crisis, with a low protein consumption score of 32/100 according to the Global Food Security Index. To tackle this, Olam Agri, a leading agribusiness, has partnered state governments to boost soybean production, a key source of protein and animal feed. Through investments in training, tools, and sustainable practices, Olam Agri aims to improve local food production, create jobs, and empower farmers. Their initiatives include capacity-building workshops and donations of threshing machines to soybean-producing communities. Precious Ugwuzor writes that these efforts align with the federal government’s agenda to enhance food security and drive agricultural self-sufficiency

The poor level of protein consumption in Nigeria is becoming alarming. Data provided by the Global Food Security Index (GFSI) showed that Nigeria’s score of protein intake is 32 over 100. Considering the importance of protein foods to overall population health, urgent actions need to be taken to arrest the worsened proteindeficiency score.

Protein nourishes the body by keeping the body running smoothly, helping growth and repair within the systems. It is also essential in the growth and maintenance of muscles, skin, and other body parts. Children and pregnant women are more vulnerable to the effects of protein deficiency. Eggs, chicken, fish, milk, and certain types of oil amongst others are valuable protein sources. Ensuring scaled production of those food types is key to raising protein consumption and achieving food security in the country.

Role of Government, Partners in Tackling Food Insecurity across the Country



The Federal Government, global agencies and private agencies continue to seek ways to tackle the challenges. Recently, the Federal Government called on state governments to join concertedly in what may be described as the journey to end the food crisis in the country, while extending hands of fellowship to private stakeholders to drive a robust campaign.

Also recently, the Federal Government began engagement with stakeholders to accelerate the implementation of the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ-1) Programme aimed at transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector into a key driver of economic growth and industrialisation, emphasising the importance of collaboration with the private sector in achieving increased domestic production, job creation, and poverty alleviation.

One private business spearheading the search for a sustainable solution to the food security and protein deficiency challenges in the country is Olam Agri, an agribusiness in food, feed and fibre. The company consistently scaled its investment in various out-grower programmes, research partnerships, seed trials, and the integration of smallholder farmers into various empowerment initiatives across different levels.

Olam Agri’s Bold Investment in Raising Soybean Production in the Country

Considering the importance of protein foods to sound physiological growth, Olam Agri through its animal feed business is partnering the Kwara State Government to increase productivity in the soybean value chain.

Soybean is the main source of protein and amino acids (AA) used in animal feed formulations. It is also a good source of polyunsaturated oil, milk and tofu, which are packed with valuable nutrients.

Strategically, boosting the production of soybeans will improve access to quality and affordable animal feed ingredients with a positive impact on the poultry and aquaculture segments. Another impact angle is the fact that it will contribute to the local sourcing of raw materials for animal feed which will reduce overall production costs for farmers leading to increased farm productivity/profitability.

Currently, Olam Agri is the leading animal feed and day-old chick producer in Nigeria, providing quality, affordable poultry and fresh-water fish feed, and chicks to farmers. It operates one of Nigeria’s largest poultry feed mills and day-old-chick facilities in Kaduna and Kwara States. These facilities are already serving the country’s expanding poultry and aquaculture sectors.

The business’ current partnership with the Kwara State government in the soybean value chain builds on previous investments in the state and other agriculture-focused states such as Kano, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Ondo and Ogun amongst others.

Olam Agri’s investment in the soybean value chain has been impressive. In July 2024, the Integrated Feed & Protein (IFP)Business of Olam Agri launched a 2-day Agri-Extension Capacity Building Workshop to empower agricultural extension agents and officers in the soybean and maize value chain in Kwara State.

The workshop provided a platform for equipping extension agents with practical knowledge and skills to support farmers effectively, a significant stride towards the overall development of the agricultural sector. Overall, a total of 118 extension officers were trained.

Following the success of the training workshop, Olam Agri visited the soybean-producing communities in Baruten Local Government Area, Kwara State, in December 2024, to engage with farmers, and the local chiefs and donate threshing machines to aid soybean cultivation.

During the engagement, Oloruntoyosi Thomas, Kwara State’s Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development,commended the business for its transformative investment. She mentioned that the State Governor, His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, is impressed with the business seeing that the effort will foster growth in local food production and enhance the livelihood of the farming community.

The foremost traditional ruler in the soybean farming community, His Royal Highness Alhaji Idris Abubakar, the Sinaboko Serobetete III, praised Olam Agri for prioritising growth in the soybean value chain. He said that the investment would boost farming activities in the community while impacting positively on the ongoing national food security agenda.

To sum up the soybean value chain investment focus, Anil Nair, Managing Director of Olam Agri in Nigeria, explained that the business aim is to support the Federal Government Renewed Hope Agenda of building a resilient food supply chain. He stated, “By investing in tools, training, and sustainable practices, we aim to significantly impact Kwara State’s economy, create jobs, and enhance the livelihoods of smallholder farmers. Together, we are fostering agricultural self-sufficiency and socioeconomic development”.

Positive Projection into the Country’s Food Value Chain

Precisely, Olam Agri’s animal feed business activities in the soybean value chain speak to the overall focus of the agribusiness. As a business that started in Nigeria three decades ago, its investment footprint in the agriculture landscape continues to expand.

Like its exploits in the rice, wheat milling and edible oil value chain, Olam Agri’s partnership with the Kwara State Government will improve local production of soybeans and drive up the supply of feeds to poultry and aquaculture farmers. This is a welcome development and a step in the right direction. No doubt deepening such efforts will help arrest the dire food insecurity situationhighlighted in the GFSI.

