YABATECH Calls for Stronger Industry Partnerships to Bridge Academia, Professional World

Funmi Ogundare

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, has called for a greater commitment from tertiary institutions to fostering partnerships with industries which he believes is the key to bridging the gap between academia and the professional world.

He stated this recently, during a courtesy visit to the chairman and management team of NEM Insurance.

Dr. Abdul, who was accompanied by the college management team, highlighted YABATECH’s vision of fostering connections between the academic world and industry through strategic collaborations. He stated that the initiatives would benefit students, staff, and the broader industry.

He emphasized that preparing students for the modern workplace requires meaningful engagement with the private sector, with industry partnerships being a central focus of the college’s agenda.

“These collaborations are crucial to providing students with practical, hands-on training that equips them for real-world challenges,” Abdul explained.

He also underscored the importance of regularly updating academic curricula to reflect the latest industry trends, calling on NEM Insurance and other corporate bodies to play an active role in curriculum reviews and development to ensure that education aligns with the expectations of today’s job market.

Abdul also proposed the introduction of a mentoring programmw titled ‘A Day with the Professionals or CEOs’, where industry experts would spend a day with students, offering insights into their fields, sharing experiences, and providing guidance. He noted that this initiative would not only inspire students but also strengthen the relationship between academia and the corporate world.

He also spoke about the growing significance of the insurance industry and the need to train young professionals to contribute to its development. He called for support in establishing start-up hubs at the college, which would act as incubators for innovative ideas and skill development, benefiting both staff and students. He suggested providing start-up kits to students and staff involved in such initiatives.

In his remarks, Mr. Andrew Ikekua, Managing Director/CEO of NEM Insurance, thanked the college for the visit. He lauded Yabatech’s forward-thinking approach and reiterated NEM’s commitment to partnering with the institution.

“We at NEM are dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote education and industry growth,” he said. “We will work together to strengthen this partnership and make it more impactful.”

Ikekua further assured the rector and his team of NEM’s support for the proposed exchange programmes aimed at providing students with practical exposure in the insurance sector. He emphasised the importance of a mutually beneficial relationship between the two institutions to enhance both academic and industry outcomes.

Mr. Tope Smart, Chairman of NEM Insurance, also expressed support for the proposed initiatives and other areas of collaboration. He assured Abdul and his team that NEM would actively back the college’s plans, saying, “your requests are assured, and together we can achieve great milestones for both NEM and Yabatech.”