Six Killed, Sixty Injured in Kogi Road Crash

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

No fewer than six passengers lost their lives while 60 others received varying degrees of injuries in a fatal road crash that occurred in Lokoja, Kogi State, yesterday.

The accident, which occurred at about 3.00 p.m. on Hassan Katsina road when the driver of an articulated vehicle loaded with cows and passengers, who was in high speed while negotiating a bend, subsequently fell down.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Samuel Oyedeji, who confirmed the incident, stated that it was a lone accident which occurred as result of high speed.

He told the journalists that the truck was coming from Bauchi and heading towards Enugu State when the crash occurred.

Oyedeji explained that it happened when the truck was over speeding in a bending and fell resulting in the scattering of the cows and the over 100 passengers all over the places.

The commander noted that the truck drivers had been warned not to carry passengers with cows, but would not listen.

He stated that six persons lost their lives, while 60 others got injured.

The FRSC boss added that the corpses of victims have deposited at the mortuary of the Federal Teaching Hospital while the injured ones have taken to the specialist hospital in Lokoja.

He warned that any drivers caught carry cows and human beings would be prosecuted henceforth.