Chilling Details Emerge in Gruesome Murder of Young Female Graduate

Yinka Olatunbosun

Nigerians on social media are mourning the death of a 24-year old graduate of Library and Information Service, Kogi State University, Salome Adaidu who was allegedly beheaded by Oluwatimileyin Ajayi who claimed to be her boyfriend in Nasarawa state.

The gruesome incident reportedly occurred on Sunday in Agwan Sarki, Orozo, a community near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday, January 12, 2025. It was reported that Salome had left her house to meet a friend in Karu, Nasarawa state, but had unwittingly boarded a tricycle.

Later that day, authorities were alerted through an intelligence tip-off, leading security operatives to an uncompleted building where Ajayi was discovered. Police have since arrested the suspect who is a self-proclaimed gospel singer. He was reportedly caught with the severed head of his victim near a church. Adaidu was dismembered. Her body parts were enclosed in polythene bags.

The suspect, who also promotes himself as a motivational speaker on TikTok, confessed to murdering the victim whom he claimed to have dated for a year. The suspect said in an interview with pressmen that he has no regrets butchering his alleged girlfriend whom he claimed was cheating on him.

Late Adaidu’s remains have been interred. Meanwhile the family of the deceased are demanding justice and transparency in this matter of grave concern. They have refuted claims that the deceased was romantically linked with the murder suspect.

The outrage trailing the unapologetic confession of the suspect on television is palpable online. Many Nigerians have condemned this dastardly act and called for justice for the deceased.

A tweep with the handle @MaryPearl said: “This is a horrific crime. The church must condemn it, in all totality. Justice must prevail for Salome Adaidu.”

Another tweep @Abisuwa_Dunsin condemned the suspect’s action.

“This is beyond horrifying. Timileyin Ajayi’s actions are pure evil, no excuses can justify such brutality. Justice must prevail for Salome Adaidu.”