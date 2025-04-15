  • Tuesday, 15th April, 2025

Enugu Expresses Readiness to Host NBA Conference at New Conference Centre

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State government says it will host the 2025 annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the new International Conference Centre.

Executive Chairman of Enugu State Tourist Board, Dame Rita Mbah, made this known while addressing journalists in the state ahead of the conference.

Recall that the NBA cancelled the conference that was scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital following the suspension of governor Siminalayi Fubara and questions around the constitutionality or otherwise of drafting a retired military officer to serve as administrator in the state.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, Mbah said that the state was confident of delivering a world-class experience to the NBA and its esteemed members during the conference.

“The decision of the NBA underscores Enugu’s rising profile as a premier destination for both business and leisure,” she said. “Under the visionary leadership of Governor Peter Mbah, Enugu State has undergone significant transformation.

She noted that hosting the NBA Annual Conference at the new International Conference Centre was a monumental win for both the Coal City and the revered judiciary in the state.

“The NBA’s presence in Enugu is more than just an event—it is a celebration of Nigeria’s legal minds in a city that mirrors excellence, growth, opportunities and the nostalgic values of our forebears,” she said.

