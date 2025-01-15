Belgium to Support Nigeria’s Push for Gender Equality, Child Protection

The Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Pieter Leenknegt, has promised to partner Nigeria in her quest to promote gender equality and protection of the rights of children and vulnerable groups.

This was disclosed when the Ambassador paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Minister, Mr Jonathan Eze, stated that the meeting aimed at fostering a better understanding of Nigeria’s progress on women’s empowerment and gender equality.

The Minister shared her vision of empowering 10 million women to contribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goal of a $1 trillion economy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She also outlined plans to transition 1 million families to cleaner sources of cooking, strengthen child protection, and advance family development.

Ambassador Leenknegt expressed Belgium’s willingness to partner with Nigeria in areas such as gender equality, child protection, and prevention of gender-based violence.

The Minister assured the Ambassador of her commitment to partnering on mutually beneficial solutions, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in promoting women’s empowerment and gender equality.

The meeting marked a significant step towards strengthening Nigeria’s partnership with Belgium on women’s empowerment and gender equality.