  • Wednesday, 15th January, 2025

Belgium to Support Nigeria’s Push for Gender Equality, Child Protection

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Pieter Leenknegt, has promised to partner Nigeria in her quest to promote gender equality and protection of the rights of children and vulnerable groups.

This was disclosed when the Ambassador paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Minister, Mr Jonathan Eze, stated that the meeting aimed at fostering a better understanding of Nigeria’s progress on women’s empowerment and gender equality.

The Minister shared her vision of empowering 10 million women to contribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goal of a $1 trillion economy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She also outlined plans to transition 1 million families to cleaner sources of cooking, strengthen child protection, and advance family development.

Ambassador Leenknegt expressed Belgium’s willingness to partner with Nigeria in areas such as gender equality, child protection, and prevention of gender-based violence.

The Minister assured the Ambassador of her commitment to partnering on mutually beneficial solutions, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in promoting women’s empowerment and gender equality.

The meeting marked a significant step towards strengthening Nigeria’s partnership with Belgium on women’s empowerment and gender equality.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.