NAPPS, DLN Sign $1bn AI-powered Digital Education Learning Platform

Oluchi Chibuzor





The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) and Digital Learning Network have signed a $1 billion project aimed to localise the Nigerian educational curriculum into a digital AI-powered learning platform.

The 30-year agreement aims at providing laptops and high-speed internet to every student, and training teachers and students in digital literacy.

Also, the initial launch with NAPPS in Lagos State, according to both parties, was expected to create over 2,400 new high-paying jobs, inclusive of 1,400 new instructor jobs in the State.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos, recently, President of the NAPPS Lagos, Alaka Yusuf, said the project would revolutionise the education system in Nigeria.

According to him, “The signing of the agreement is the beginning of the whole new thing and as you have seen in their presentation. Before 12 months, they will start the distribution of laptops because they need to involve their financial support from partners in America.

“This project is going to be a major change in the education sector. As you are all aware, digitalisation of education in Nigeria has taken too slow. As of now, most of our private schools and even public schools are without devices to use. So how do we now transform education? If children don’t have devices or tools to use, definitely it will just be a promise in vain.

“So what do we do? We have to partner with DLM to provide one laptop per child. Now, what it means is that every child in Nigerian schools will have a laptop. If you have a laptop that has a Nigerian curriculum built in it that you can do your assignment and you can do your schoolwork in it, there is no way you will not be digitally transformed.”

For the CEO/ President of DLN, Thomas Larmena, said the project would eliminate the cost of data for parents and students.

He stated that students across Nigeria must be repositioned to place them on par with their peers in developed countries, saying, “If we do not do this, Africa is being left behind. The digital transformation is here whether we like it or not.”

According to him, “We are committed to collaborating with all stakeholders, including NAPPS, the government, civil society, and private sector, to ensure the success of our digital transformation projects in Nigeria’s education sector. DLN is committed to creating a brighter, more prosperous future for students across Nigeria by proving quality education on par with developed countries.

“It is only logical that in the development of the project we start in the largest market across Africa. The agreement calls for the first launch to be implemented with NAPPS Lagos in Lagos State, with DLN Inc. providing digital learning solutions to all 5+ million students in private schools.”

He also stated that the project includes developing an AI-powered digital learning platform tailored to the local curriculum, providing laptops and high-speed internet to every student, and training teachers and students in digital literacy.

“This $1 billion project is being 100 percent privately funded. DLN is also in discussions with multiple states, including Lagos State, to replicate and scale up the projects in the State and nationwide. “The Lagos State project, estimated at $1.2 billion, is part of DLN’s vision to create a digitally enabled and inclusive education system in Nigeria,” he said.

He observed that a look at Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), showed that the average Nigerian was spending approximately $7 monthly.