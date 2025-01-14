  • Tuesday, 14th January, 2025

Lagos Trains Teachers on Service Delivery

The Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM)  yesterday  began a four-day  Promotion Exercise Revised Structure Training Programme (RSTP)  for teachers eligible for promotion in 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria  (NAN) reports that RSTP prepares the workers for promotion to higher grade levels.

The training, which is one of the requirements for  promotion of eligible officers, is designed to help  the officers  to develop the knowledge and skills they  will need to perform their duties effectively in their new grade levels.

The RSTP  began simultaneously across all the education districts of  Lagos State on Monday for teachers who qualified from the first stage of the promotion processes, Spadev scoring.

At the RSTP  at the Ikeja Senior Grammar School and Government College, Agege, the Chairman of TESCOM,  Mrs Victoria Peregrino, charged particupants to be confident, diligent and passionate about the teaching profession.

Peregrino advised the teachers to pay attention to details and reflect the knowledge from the training  on their  conduct and that of students.

“I charge you to take  the exercise seriously because it will help you to improve, impart knowledge and have good relationship with your students,” she said.

NAN reported that no fewer than 280 teachers in Lagos Education District Six are taking part in the training.

The Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Lagos State, Mrs Adebopo Oyekan-Ismaila, said that the training was aimed to expose the teachers to 21st Century skills in teaching as well as  the T.H.E.A.M.E.S Plus Agenda of the state government.

Oyekan-Ismaila urged the teachers to be committed, set goals and pursue the goals.

A participant, Mrs Yetunde Onikoyi, thanked the government for the training, describing it as impactful.

“This programme has improved my  classroom management skill,” she said.

