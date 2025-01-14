  • Tuesday, 14th January, 2025

FERMA Seeks Alternative Road Funding

Nigeria | 42 minutes ago

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) yesterday  called for alternative funding beyond budgetary allocations to improve Nigeria’s road infrastructure.

Managing Director of FERMA, Mr Emeka Agbasi, said this during the Convocation Lecture of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) in Abuja.

Agbasi also underscored the need for increased investment in road infrastructure to enhance supply chains, improve quality of life, create opportunities, and drive economic growth.

“Most of our budgetary provision cannot solve our problems to improve road infrastructure and as such road user funding is necessary for good road network.

“Improving road infrastructure in Nigeria is critical for advancing socio-economic development.

“Speeding up the improvement in road infrastructure requires funding, maximise the capacity and utility of the existing good road network, and strategically invest in expansion.

“Political engagement must also be sustained as well as private sector investment must be maintained”.

Agbasi emphasised the importance of leveraging modern technologies to ensure safety, productivity, and environmental stewardship.

Also speaking at the event, the President of AUST, Prof. Peter Onwualu, reflected on the university’s achievements, noting huge progress over the years.

“The university has really grown in leaps and bounds from what we used to be, a small, focused university, running only five programmes at Master’s and PhD level, to where we are today.

“We now have over 20 programmes at the Master’s and PhD level. The unique thing about this is that we find ourselves as the best in Africa.

“It’s a small university, but in the last couple of years, the university has trained Masters and PhDs from over 20 African countries,” he said.

