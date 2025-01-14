Alleged N350m Fraud: IGP Opposes Release of Defendant’s Passport

Steve Aya

The Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos State, has been urged by the Office of Inspector General of Police not to release of the international passport of a 35-year-old woman, Rukayya Dantata, who is facing trial over alleged theft of N350 million.

In a counter-affidavit filed by Counsel, Morufu Animashaun of the Legal/Prosecution Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex Alagbon-Ikoyi Lagos, the IGP Office strongly argued that granting the Defendant’s request would jeopardise the trial.

The IGP in the counter-affidavit dated December 24, 2024, Animashaun stated that the law is clear: a Defendant cannot dictate how a court exercises its discretion. While he emphasised that an Applicant seeking to modify a bail condition, must provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate exceptional circumstances.

In support of his claims that Rukayya Dantata is a flight risk, the Prosecutor tendered four exhibits which included a warrant for her arrest issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja, a notice from the Nasarawa Chief Magistrates’ Court declaring her wanted, a Police Gazette-Bulletin, and a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Additionally, IGP Office in a written address dated and filed December 24, 2024, requested the court to grant the relief sought and dismiss Rukayya Dantata’s application for lacking in merit.

Rukayya Dantata previously filed an application through her Lawyer, Dr Muiz Banire, SAN, requesting the release of her passport which was deposited with the court, as part of the bail conditions following her arraignment. Dr Banire argued that a passport should not be a standard condition for bail, as it is not a document possessed by many Nigerians.

Justice Rahman Oshodi adjourned the case until March 10 for the ruling and further proceedings.

The IGP had on September 15, 2024, arraigned Rukayya Dantata for allegedly defrauding a Bureau de Change consulting firm of N350 million through her company, Adat Ventures. She was arraigned on a two count-charge of cheating and obtaining money under false pretences. The offences according to the Prosecution, contravened Section 1(a)(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act of 2006 and Section 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Rukayya Dantata has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Jusicd Oshodi granted her bail of N30 million, requiring two sureties in the same amount. The court mandated that both sureties provide an affidavit of means and evidence of three years’ tax payments to the Lagos State Government. Furthermore, she was ordered to deposit her passport and other travel documents with the court’s Chief Registrar, who is to verify her home and office addresses.