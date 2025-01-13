Military Airstrike Destroys Bandits’ Enclave in Zamfara, Kill Scores

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that the air component of operation Fansan Yamma has destroyed bandits’ enclave in Zamfara killing many of them in the process.

A statement by Director Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, also revealed that a notorious bandit leader,Kachallah Turji’s whereabout is unknown following the coordinated air and ground onslaught on bandits’ hideouts in Zamfara State.

According to him, “Operation Fansan Yamma, has delivered a crushing blow to banditry in Zamfara State, through a devastatingly well-coordinated air-ground assault executed on 10 January 2025.

“Air strikes and synchronised ground assaults at Fakai Hills decimated scores of bandits, leaving many others gravely wounded”.

He stressed that this bold operation underscored the unwavering resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to restore peace and security to the region.

Local intelligence reports, he said, confirmed that the bandits, loyal to notorious leader Kachallah Bello Turji, suffered heavy casualties.

Akinboyewa averred that scores of bandits were neutralised, while many others, including some top commanders, sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Sequel to the fierce engagement, Kachallah Turji’s whereabouts remains unknown, adding further pressure on his crumbling network.

“The operation was meticulously executed, with real-time coordination from an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance platform overhead, ensuring accurate target correlation.

“The identified targets were swiftly engaged using rockets and cannons in multiple passes, delivering devastating blows to the enemy,” he said.

The spokesperson said the aircrew maintained visual and radio contact with the ground troops.

He added that the bandits, in a desperate bid to escape, were observed fleeing eastward of the hill, prompting further engagements that successfully neutralised additional targets.

This resounding success, he said, has been met with widespread celebrations from locals in Zamfara State, who expressed relief and gratitude for the operation’s positive impact.

Akinboyewa said that in a heartening outcome, several kidnapped victims were also freed, bringing hope to many families affected by the banditry.

He noted that the Nigerian Air Force has reiterated its unwavering commitment to coordinating with ground forces to eradicate all forms of criminality in the country.

“Together, we will defeat all enemies militating against the security of our territories and wellbeing of our people, paving the way for the peace and prosperity of our great nation,” he said.