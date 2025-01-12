  • Sunday, 12th January, 2025

Transfer News: Osimhen Wants Ola Aina At Galatasaray 

Sport | 22 minutes ago

News reports out of Turkey have suggested that Victor Osimhen has stepped in to convince Ola Aina to join Galatasaray as a free agent.

According to Turkish leading newspaper Sabah, Osimhen has told his Super Eagles teammate of Galatasaray interest.

Ola Aina and his club Nottingham Forest have taken the Premier League by storm this season.

They are now third on the table behind leaders Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal.

Ola Aina has yet to agree a new contract with Forest and will be a free agent in the summer if the situation does not change.

Galatasaray plan to offload Elias Jelert, who they signed for Nine Million Euros at the start of the season but has failed to impress.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.