ENDING BELLO TURJI’S REIGN OF TERROR

The authorities must do more to contain banditry in the northwest

In a communique jointly issued recently in Kaduna, the Arewa Youths Coalition for Peace and Northern Elders Progressive Group called on the federal government to bring an end to the reign of terror imposed on the Northwest by bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji. Similarly, some retired and serving military officers have also called for a more decisive approach to dismantling the criminal network led by the notorious bandit. While taking out one man may not eliminate banditry from a region where sundry cartels of criminals make life difficult for the people, we are also of the firm conviction that putting an end to Turji’s reign of terror will bring some relief to the Northwest.

Widely regarded as one of the most dangerous figures linked to high-profile kidnappings, and killings, Turji has over the years conducted several attacks on security operatives and civilians particularly in Zamfara, his base, Sokoto, and Katsina States. And despite sustained military operations in the region, he has continued to evade arrest, deepening fears among the local inhabitants. “Turji is a terrorist who thrives on creating fear and projecting himself as untouchable, but that is far from the truth,” noted Bashir Adewinbi, a retired Brigadier-general. “If the military doubles its efforts, he can be dealt with decisively. The armed forces have the capacity, resources, and manpower to bring him down.”

So far, that is still in the books as Turji and his network of criminals are still roaming free and ravaging the region, spreading fear at will. Considering the way he has carried on and the number of people he has killed in recent weeks, it is very telling of the boldness Turji has mustered to thumb his nose at authority. He continues to issue threats, including the imposition of levies on farmers and rural dwellers. Even more audacious, in a recent viral video, he challenged the military to a fight and threatened to escalate attacks on security operatives and civilians after his associate, Baka Wurgi, was reportedly detained by security forces. Wurgi aka Baka Na Garba is suspected of involvement in the killing of the Emir of Gobir in Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Mohammed Bawa.

A threat from Turji is always weighty. An earlier threat to security operatives to return his seized father was reportedly dutifully obeyed. Indeed, a former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, expressed deep concern over Turji’s recent ultimatum: “Most of the people living close to my town are now taking refuge in my village, fearing for their lives. Even Bafarawa town itself has become a no-go area, which is very pathetic.”

Perhaps to bring his recent chilling threat to partial fruition, some suspected members of his gang abducted 10 passengers along the Kaura-Namoda-Shinkafi Road in Zamfara State and set the vehicle in which they were travelling ablaze. The ambush occurred a day after the Defence Headquarters had declared Turji a “dead man walking” and vowed to eliminate him and other terror masterminds before the end of this year.

It is indeed noteworthy that the Northwest was once a peaceful abode, insulated from the banditry and pervasive criminality in other areas, particularly the northeast. But things have changed with the invasion of bandits. Only last September, President Bola Tinubu directed the Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle and military chiefs to relocate to Sokoto State to rid the North-west of the menace of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism. The minister assured the people of the region that the security forces would not spare any effort in their resolve to eliminate the bandits. But months after the presidential order, insecurity in the northwest is still all pervasive and alarming.

Meanwhile, we must also accept that the insecurity confronting the nation is no longer a series of random and opportunistic attacks. We therefore call on authorities to arrest this rapid and steady slide into anarchy by addressing all conditions that have turned banditry into a lucrative enterprise, especially in a section of the country. The time has also come to realise the severity of the threat to our national security by reassessing the current strategies.