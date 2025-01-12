CISLAC Seeks Transparent Utilisation of Diezani’s Repatriated $52.88m

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) yesterday, hailed the repatriation of $52.88 million in recovered assets linked to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, by the United States government.

A statement signed by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Awual Rafsanjani described the repatriation of the money as a major milestone in asset recovery between the Nigerian and US governments.

Rafsanjani also called for transparent and accountable utilisation of the recovered funds for the betterment of the lives of Nigerians.

He said: “According to the Minister of Justice, the bulk of the recovered funds will be used to finance rural electrification through the World Bank.

“However, we seek more details regarding this plan. For example, will government agencies be involved? How much of the funds will reach the citizens?

“This is crucial, especially when considering that the proposed 2025 budget includes large sums earmarked for cars and other frivolous items that neither reflect the economic reality nor address the widespread hunger in the country.

“We need greater transparency about the utilisation of these funds, along with the full terms of the agreement between all parties.”

However, the CISLAC boss pointed out that it is important for the government to strictly adhere to the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022.

He also maintained that Nigerians must feel the visible and positive impact of recovered assets in order to restore their confidence in the government-led anti-graft war.

“If these funds are not used transparently for the benefit of Nigerians, suspicions of re-looting will inevitably arise. The era of mismanaging recovered assets must end.

“This recovery is a positive outcome of CISLAC’s global advocacy efforts, alongside those of other partners. We will continue to support initiatives aimed at ensuring justice, accountability, and socio-economic development,” he added.