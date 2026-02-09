  • Monday, 9th February, 2026

Oremule Confirmed as Chairman of LLTC 1895 BOT

Chief Tunde Oremule has  now  been confirmed as the Chairman, Board of Trustee (BOT) of Lagos Lawn Tennis Club(LLTC) founded in the year 1895.

The confirmation was done  at the recent emergency general meeting (EGM) 2026. Also, the club is  celebrating 130years anniversary. 

Chief  Oremule is  a former president of the club from 1994-1997. He  hails from Iperu Remo Ogun State Nigeria. A great tennis player representing,  Western Region against Lagos State in the late 60s and 70s. He is also a  great Golfer of all time and an icon in aviation industry.

