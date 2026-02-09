Oremule Confirmed as Chairman of LLTC 1895 BOT

Chief Tunde Oremule has now been confirmed as the Chairman, Board of Trustee (BOT) of Lagos Lawn Tennis Club(LLTC) founded in the year 1895.

The confirmation was done at the recent emergency general meeting (EGM) 2026. Also, the club is celebrating 130years anniversary.

Chief Oremule is a former president of the club from 1994-1997. He hails from Iperu Remo Ogun State Nigeria. A great tennis player representing, Western Region against Lagos State in the late 60s and 70s. He is also a great Golfer of all time and an icon in aviation industry.