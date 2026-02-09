IWG Adds Three New Workspaces in Nigeria

Sunday Okobi

The International Workplace Group (IWG), the world’s largest platform for work, with brands including Spaces, HQ, and Regus, has announced the opening of three state-of-the-art flexible workspaces in Nigeria in February and April.

IWG noted that amid the long-term shift to more flexible ways of working, it is expanding its network to keep pace with rising demand nationwide.

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of IWG Plc, Mark Dixon, stated: “These newest facilities represent a vital expansion of our operational base within Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano. Given its status as a dynamic commercial hub, Nigeria provides an excellent platform to advance our development goals. We are delighted to be partnering to grow our brand through a management agreement model, delivering innovative workspace environments within our partners’ premises.

“Our expansion across Nigeria comes at a time when businesses are increasingly accelerating their performance and productivity through platform and hybrid working models, which enable companies to scale operations with remarkable cost efficiencies and offer seamless access to a global portfolio of sites.”

He explained that the addition of IWG’s latest locations in Nigeria came on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever revenue, cash flow and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, with more new locations signed and opened in the first half of 2025 than in the entire first decade of its operations, adding that: “IWG’s network now comprises more than one million rooms in 121 countries.

These new centres, which will be opening in February and April 2026 in Nigeria, include: Regus Logitech Integrated Limited, Jabi, Abuja, 908.00 SQM; Regus Lubrik Construction Company Limited, Port Harcourt, PH Tower, Rivers State, 1394.00 SQM (opening February 28, 2026), and HQ Alternative Bank Limited, Zoo Road, Kano 390.00 SQM (opening April 1, 2026).

The statement said the three new impressive Regus and HQ workspaces, complete with co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms, and creative areas, adding that “the signings coincide with the rising demand for platform working, as companies of all sizes increasingly provide employees with access to a network of locations to maintain productivity and employee satisfaction.

These openings follow a partnership agreement with the building owners, who have invested in the International Workplace Group platform to create a branded flexible workspace in their buildings.

“The locations come on the heels of International Workplace Group adding a record number of locations globally in the first half of 2025, signing 496 centres and achieving the highest ever revenue.”

Dixon stated that the building owners decided to invest in the IWG platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working space.

He added that research by leading academics has found that greater flexibility over how and where employees work offers a multitude of benefits for workers, including enhanced work-life balance, financial savings, and health benefits. Employers also reap the rewards of hybrid models through increased firm productivity, cost savings, and a more efficient, engaged workforce. In fact, recent research by IWG and workplace consultancy, Arup, found that hybrid working can boost productivity by 11 percent. Facilitated by flexible workspaces, hybrid working could add up to $566 billion in GVA to the US economy annually by2045, the equivalent GVA of Austin, Texas.

“With explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt more flexible and decentralised models for the long-term, it is predicted that 30 percent of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030. With International Workplace Group, partners are able to capitalise on this fast-growing sector while being supported by IWG’s unparalleled experience. Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of $11,000 per employee,” Dixon disclosed.