THISDAY Awards: Agboola’s Nomination Excites Flutterwave

Flutterwave has expressed excitement over the nomination of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, as part of THISDAY’s 2024 Young Global Leaders of the Year.

The award celebrates young, exceptional Nigerian leaders across different sectors such as politics, technology, finance, fashion, entertainment and others who have represented Nigeria positively by making significant contributions in their respective field on the global stage.



According to a statement yesterday, “Agboola was named alongside various industry leaders such as Grammy Award-winning artist Temilade Openiyi (Tems), chess champion Tunde Onakoya and tech entrepreneur Shola Akinlade. These leaders are recognised for consistently innovating and creating impact in their respective ecosystems.”



It pointed out that in 2024, under Agboola’s leadership, Flutterwave achieved remarkable milestones, which it listed to include,“Expanding global reach of Flutterwave which extended its operations to over 30 countries, acquiring new payment licenses in the United States, Ghana and Uganda, Zambia and Malawi.

“Strengthening payment options by partnering with global financial institutions such as American Express, enhancing payment options for businesses and individuals across African markets.



“Fighting cybercrime through collaboration with the Nigerian government to launch the Cybercrime Research Centre in partnership with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), reinforcing our commitment to combating cybercrime in Africa.



“Driving global conversations by Leading discussions on the growth and future of payments in Africa at various global stages including the 79th United Nations General Assembly.”

Flutterwave was also the recipient of various prestigious awards in 2024, such as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Fintech of the Year at the Africa Banker Awards; and The Financial Services Infrastructure Innovation Award at the International Financial Inclusion Conference(IFIC’24).