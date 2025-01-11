Oborevwori, Akume, Top Dignitaries to Attend GCU 80th Anniversary Celebration

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, Secretary to the Federal Government, Dr. George Akume, Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo top the list of dignitaries from across the world that will storm Government College Ughelli (GCU) next week as the iconic college rolls out the drums in celebration of 80 years of existence.



Foremost and revered traditional rulers, inclusive of The Ovie of Ughelli, HRM Oharisi III, captains of industry, such as the Chairman Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, local council chairmen and top government officials would be in attendance.



While Governor Oborevwori would be the Guest of Honour, the Chairman for the August gathering is Dr. Akume, Vanguard Columnist, Dele Sobowale will deliver the keynote speech in an attempt to capture and celebrate the GCU heritage, achievements and collective spirit.



Remarkably, GCUOBA members who currently dominate the aviation and media world would be present at the gathering of mariners. They include Festus Keyamo (Aviation Minister), Sir Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide (Chairman, Arik Air) Allen Onyema (Chairman, Air Peace), Sam Amuka (Publisher, Vanguard), Nduka Obaigbena(Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group and the Arise News Channel).



With huge expectations leading to the 80th anniversary, President General Worldwide GCUOBA, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, SAN, has reached out to both Ancient and Young Mariners on the need to make the event a most memorable landmark for posterity.



‘’Beyond the monetary support that we are soliciting for the Legacy Project (1,000 capacity seater Auditorium), what is most important to us is the physical presence of Old Boys during the event’’ he said.

The three-day event will commence on January 15th with a welcome reception, followed by project inauguration and thanksgiving service the next day.

Climax of the 80th anniversary is scheduled for the final day, with the groundbreaking ceremony of1,000 seater Auditorium by Delta State Governor, Francis Oborevwori, and the presentation of awards and recognitions, as put together by the Awards Committee headed by Prof. Oritsegbemi Omatete.

Support for the 80th anniversary both morally and financially cuts across all Classes from 1945 till date (except a few cases) and branches worldwide.

Key projects to be inaugurated in the course of the anniversary celebration include the Tennis Courts built by the North America Branch and the Staff Quarters rehabilitation.

The Tennis Courts would add to the growing list of sports infrastructure in the school that include the six lane Tartan Tracks, built and donated by NNPC, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Basketball Court built and donated by Brown Hill’s Amaju Pinnick (former NFF President and FIFA Council member) and the Cricket Turf Wicket that is scheduled for construction. Delta State Governor, Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, Secretary to the Federal Government, Dr. George Akume, Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo top the list of dignitaries from across the world that will storm Government College Ughelli (GCU) next week as the iconic college rolls out the drums in celebration of 80 years of existence.

Foremost and revered traditional rulers, inclusive of The Ovie of Ughelli, HRM Oharisi III, captains of industry, such as the Chairman Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, local council chairmen and top government officials would be in attendance.

While Governor Oborevwori would be the Guest of Honour, the Chairman for the August gathering is Dr. Akume, Vanguard Columnist, Dele Sobowale will deliver the keynote speech in an attempt to capture and celebrate the GCU heritage, achievements and collective spirit.

Remarkably, GCUOBA members who currently dominate the aviation and media world would be present at the gathering of mariners. They include Festus Keyamo (Aviation Minister), Sir Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide (Chairman, Arik Air) Allen Onyema (Chairman, Air Peace), Sam Amuka (Publisher, Vanguard), Nduka Obaigbena(Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group and the Arise News Channel).

With huge expectations leading to the 80th anniversary, President General Worldwide GCUOBA, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, SAN, has reached out to both Ancient and Young Mariners on the need to make the event a most memorable landmark for posterity.

‘’Beyond the monetary support that we are soliciting for the Legacy Project (1,000 capacity seater Auditorium), what is most important to us is the physical presence of Old Boys during the event’’ he said.

The three-day event will commence on January 15th with a welcome reception, followed by project inauguration and thanksgiving service the next day.

Climax of the 80th anniversary is scheduled for the final day, with the groundbreaking ceremony of1,000 seater Auditorium by Delta State Governor, Francis Oborevwori, and the presentation of awards and recognitions, as put together by the Awards Committee headed by Prof. Oritsegbemi Omatete.

Support for the 80th anniversary both morally and financially cuts across all Classes from 1945 till date (except a few cases) and branches worldwide.

Key projects to be inaugurated in the course of the anniversary celebration include the Tennis Courts built by the North America Branch and the Staff Quarters rehabilitation.

The Tennis Courts would add to the growing list of sports infrastructure in the school that include the six lane Tartan Tracks, built and donated by NNPC, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Basketball Court built and donated by Brown Hill’s Amaju Pinnick (former NFF President and FIFA Council member) and the Cricket Turf Wicket that is scheduled for construction.