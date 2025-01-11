Fubara Congratulates Mbata on Emergence as President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has congratulated a former lawmaker representing Rivers East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator John Azuta Mbata, on his emergence as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Governor Fubara said that Mbata’s victory at the poll in Enugu, yesterday, is a testament to his wide acceptance across the aisle as an accomplished Nigerian, whose test of character and integrity is exemplary.

He said that the overwhelming votes of the delegates show the implicit confidence of members of the socio-cultural organisation in his ability to provide needed leadership to move the Ohanaeze Ndigbo forward at this time.

Governor Fubara, therefore, extended his best wishes to Senator Mbata, and expressed the hope that he will succeed as he discharges the lofty duties of furthering national cohesion, and fostering friendly cooperation based on mutual trust and respect within the Igbos and among non-Igbos.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Rivers State, I once again congratulate you and assure you of our readiness to work with you towards maintaining and preserving national unity and cohesion,” Governor Fubara said.