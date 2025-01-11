  • Saturday, 11th January, 2025

Fubara Congratulates Mbata on Emergence as President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt 

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has congratulated a former lawmaker representing Rivers East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator John Azuta Mbata, on his emergence as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. 

Governor Fubara said that Mbata’s victory at the poll in Enugu, yesterday, is a testament to his wide acceptance across the aisle as an accomplished Nigerian, whose test of character and integrity is exemplary.

He said that the overwhelming votes of the delegates show the implicit confidence of members of the socio-cultural organisation in his ability to provide needed leadership to move the Ohanaeze Ndigbo forward at this time.

Governor Fubara, therefore, extended his best wishes to Senator Mbata, and expressed the hope that he will succeed as he discharges the lofty duties of furthering national cohesion, and fostering friendly cooperation based on mutual trust and respect within the Igbos and among non-Igbos.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Rivers State, I once again congratulate you and assure you of our readiness to work with you towards maintaining and preserving national unity and cohesion,” Governor Fubara said. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.