Arik Air Diverts Flight to Benin As Precautionary Measure

Arik Air has confirmed that one of its flights W3 740 to Port Harcourt from Lagos was diverted to Benin Airport as a precautionary measure after an unusual sound from its left engine.

‎‎This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations and Communications Manager for Arik Air, Mr Adebanji Ola, on Wednesday in Lagos.

‎‎According to the management, all 80 passengers safely disembarked.

”There were no injuries recorded. The operating crew of the Boeing 737-700 (5N MJF) aircraft heard a loud sound on the left engine as it descended to land in Port Harcourt.

‎”Arrangements have been made to transport the affected passengers to their final destinations.

‎”‎The airline extended its sincere apologies to the passengers whose journey was disrupted, emphasising that the safety and well-being of its passengers remain its top priority,” the airline said.

‎‎Further details regarding the specific reason for the diversion have not yet been released. (NAN)