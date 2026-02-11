  • Wednesday, 11th February, 2026

Arik Air Diverts Flight to Benin As Precautionary Measure

Nigeria | 24 minutes ago

Arik Air has confirmed that one of its flights W3 740 to Port Harcourt from Lagos was diverted to Benin Airport as a precautionary measure after an unusual sound from its left engine.

‎‎This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations and Communications Manager for Arik Air, Mr Adebanji Ola, on Wednesday in Lagos.

‎‎According to the management, all 80 passengers safely disembarked.

”There were no injuries recorded. The operating crew of the Boeing 737-700 (5N MJF) aircraft heard a loud sound on the left engine as it descended to land in Port Harcourt.

‎”Arrangements have been made to transport the affected passengers to their final destinations.

‎”‎The airline extended its sincere apologies to the passengers whose journey was disrupted, emphasising that the safety and well-being of its passengers remain its top priority,” the airline said.

‎‎Further details regarding the specific reason for the diversion have not yet been released. (NAN) 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.