ICOBA’s N10bn Endowment Drive Records N1bn in One Week 

Funmi Ogundare The Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association (ICOBA) has raised over than N1 billion within seven days towards its newly launched N10 billion Endowment Fund, signalling strong alumni backing for the long-term transformation of the college.

The President of ICOBA, Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, disclosed this recently, at the Founders’ Day Luncheon and Merit Awards held at the Reverend Angus Memorial Hall, Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, as part of activities marking the institution’s 94th Founders’ Day.

Badejo-Okusanya described the rapid response as a vote of confidence in the future of Igbobi College, noting that the endowment fund for legacy and transformation is designed to provide sustainable financing for infrastructure development, scholarships, staff welfare and the pursuit of academic excellence.

“Within just seven days of the creation of the N10 billion endowment fund, we crossed the N1 billion mark. This reflects the deep loyalty of old boys and friends of Igbobi College,” he said, urging alumni and stakeholders to sustain the momentum to secure a lasting legacy for future generations.

He added that the association was committed to restoring the college to its pre-eminent position through investments in innovation, character building and leadership development, stressing the importance of institutional endowments in preserving educational standards.

The Founders’ Day celebration, organised by a planning committee chaired by ICOBA Vice-President, Mr. Femi Soremekun, brought together alumni, distinguished guests and stakeholders in an event described as both reflective and forward-looking, reinforcing the college’s core values of discipline, integrity, service and leadership.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Anthony Kila, an alumnus of the college, said the endowment initiative demonstrated respect for the institution’s heritage and confidence in its future, adding that honouring distinguished old boys served to inspire younger alumni to strive for excellence.

“The N10 billion fund shows our desire to shape a brighter future for Igbobi College. By investing in education, we are empowering people who believe they can shape society,” Kila said.

ICOBA Publicity Secretary, Mr. Femi Bankole, described the anniversary as a launchpad for renewed alumni engagement, noting that recent achievements, including strong examination results and the construction of teachers’ residential blocks, reflected sustained investment in excellence.

Former Lagos State governorship candidate and alumnus, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, also commended ICOBA for articulating a clear and ambitious vision, saying the endowment initiative would ensure that the college’s legacy of producing leaders across sectors continued to grow.