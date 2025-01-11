Firm Restates Commitment to Creative Economy

Omolabake Fasogbon

Luxury spirits brand, Glenfiddich in a strategic partnership with local creatives is poised to stimulate entrepreneurial growth and job creation in Nigeria’s burgeoning creative sector.

The firm during an experiential concert in Lagos, recently, highlighted need for innovative initiatives to meet up with target in the sector, and rival contemporaries in the global stage.

It noted that the concert which in addition to deepening the brand positioning in Nigerian market, was a demonstration of how well creative elements can blend to deliver cultural relevance.

“By integrating music, fashion, and art, Glenfiddich strengthened its position as a leader in experiential marketing, aiming to deepen consumer loyalty and expand its influence in the Nigerian market.

“The Experimental Night Concert highlights the growing importance of leveraging cultural relevance and local partnerships to maintain competitive advantage in the premium spirits industry, the firm remarked in a statement.

The event saw the organisation partnering local designers and artists to create unique experiences, highlighting its commitment to innovation and creativity.

The firm informed further that the concert was part of the brand’s ‘Celebrate the Bold’ campaign, signaling an effort to not only sell a product but to build a lifestyle narrative that resonates with its target audience.