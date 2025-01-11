Digitisation, Good Governance Pathway to Economic Growth, Says Asalu

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quomdo Systems Africa, Oluwole Asalu has reiterated the potential of digitisation, emphasising its importance beyond sectors, to impacting governance, transparency, and accountability.

He stated that digital transformation was becoming synonymous with good governance, unlocking new efficiencies, and citizen engagement in ways that were previously unattainable.

Asalu during an engagement with the media in Lagos, recently further called for the setting up of new standards for digital governance, to drive economic growth and enhance public trust.

He said the government’s efforts must be tailored towards strategic investments, supportive policies, and inclusivity.

“Nigeria’s journey to better governance is significantly enhanced through digitalisation. Citizens often face lengthy processes and limited access to essential public services, particularly in rural areas.

“Digitalisation can shift Nigeria’s public service from a reactive model to one that is proactive, accessible, and, above all, citizen-centered”, he said.

Asalu acknowledged Nigeria’s tech prowess in sector like fintech, noting however need to enhance digital governance via substantial investment, infrastructure and digital literacy.

“Initiatives like the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the National Identity Management System (NIMC) have improved financial transparency and provided digital IDs to millions. However, extending these benefits nationwide remains a challenge, especially in regions with limited broadband and electricity,” he asserted.

He stressed the need for public-private partnership and collaboration with telecommunication firms as well as for investment in renewable energy to drive broadband expansion and bridge the digital divide.

“To achieve a thriving digital governance landscape, a balanced regulatory framework that encourages innovation while protecting citizens is essential. “The Nigerian Startup Act exemplifies this balance, ensuring a supportive legal environment for digital governance. Continuous dialogue among policymakers, industry players, and civil society is crucial for adaptive regulations that support digital ambitions,” he added.