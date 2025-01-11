Adewale Adeniyi: Ushering New Era at Nigeria Customs

Donatus Eleko





The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) under Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has undergone rebirth and transformation in terms of efficiency and trade facilitation.

Like many agencies of the federal government, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the last few years lost focus and needed massive reforms. There were reports of sundry misbehavior by men of the NCS.

As part of his effort to rebuild the Nigerian economy, the government of President Bola Tinubu wanted a Customs service that would contribute massively in terms of not just revenue generation but trade facilitation. So, on July 18, 2023, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Adeniyi as the Ag. Comptroller General of the NCS. About two months after, the President via a letter issued by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), announced the confirmation of Adeniyi as the CG, effect from October 19, 2023.

Adeniyi’s appointment was seen as a major move to resuscitate the service after several years of inept leadership.

Adeniyi grew through the ranks across different commands and possesses years of experience in customs administration covering strategic and operational responsibilities. He has a deep understanding of the complex and constantly evolving international trade landscape.

He has strong command of Customs regulations, laws, and procedures as well as the ability to navigate and adapt to changing policies and regulations. He has demonstrated excellent communication and leadership skills responsible for leading teams of customs officials, working closely with stakeholders across a variety of industries.

Adeniyi built strong relationships with stakeholders and collaborated effectively to ensure efficient and effective movement of goods across borders, over the course of his career. He has a keen eye for details and ability to identify potential risks and areas of non-compliance. This is evident in effective risk management strategies, guidance and support developed and implemented for his teams to ensure that all customs procedures are followed accurately and efficiently.

That was why Adeniyi, hit the ground running, as he left no one in doubt that he was very conscious of the arduous and enormous task of repositioning and refocusing the already balkanised service.

This resulted in a significant increase in the revenue of N5.7 trillion collected by the Customs as of Tuesday, 12 November 2024.

Adeniyi has also expressed optimism about the service’s capacity to achieve more for the economy.

“Our strategic engagements and collaborative approaches have yielded remarkable results across our core statutory responsibilities. I am pleased to announce that, as of 12 November 2024 at exactly 13:10 Hrs, the NCS hit its 2024 revenue target of NGN 5.07tn, collecting NGN5.079tn with more than a month remaining in the fiscal year,” Adeniyi said.

The Comptroller General has also within a short period of time, through the instrumentality of synergy, substantially cleared several of the illegal checkpoints on the Lagos-Abidjan trade corridor, which had before now, constituted a serious hindrance to the free flow of legitimate trade. The Customs management is currently optimising implementation of the Nigeria Customs Service Trade Modernisation Project TMP, which is aimed at further promoting trade facilitation. When fully operational, the project would enhance a unified Customs management system, trade portal, and cargo release system. These come alongside other automation services such as big data and artificial intelligence AI, integration and document management system, as well as transition and handbook, which covers technology upgrades and enhanced capacity building. The project, which has received a major boost in the last eight months, has severally been identified as a milestone, as it highlights the significance of digitisation for transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness of port operations.

The Tin Can Command of the NCS under the leadership of Comptroller Dera Nnadi was recently renovated which also attracted Adeniyi’s applause. He also praised efforts of the stakeholders who supported the project and promised that the Customs service is willing to expand the frontier of collaboration with them.

Adeniyi confessed that the magnitude of the renovated complex exceeded expectations as he had thought the project would only be a few touches of repainting of the building.

“A well-maintained office complex ensures that we continue to provide exceptional service and achieve greater results in our core functions of revenue generation and trade facilitation. It is important to note that our work here at Tin Can Island Port goes beyond infrastructure; we are deeply committed to the economic growth of Nigeria.

“In 2024, under the leadership and guidance of the Comptroller General of Customs, our Command has made remarkable strides in revenue generation. We are proud to announce that for the first time in history, Tincan Island Port has generated over N1, 125,744,318,049.60 (One trillion, One Hundred and Twenty Five Billion, Seven Hundred and Forty-Four Million, Three Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, Forty Nine Naira Sixty Kobo) in revenue—an exceptional feat that highlights the dedication and hard work of our officers.

“This achievement is a significant leap from the N639,665,622,978.55 (Six Hundred and Thirty Nine Billion, Six Hundred and Sixty Five Million, Six Hundred and Twenty Two Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy Eight Naira, Fifty Five Kobo) collected as at November 2023. The success recorded in our revenue drive reflects not only the diligence of our officers but also the collaborative efforts with other stakeholders,” the CG added.

In addition, Adeniyi has remained focused on safeguarding the nation’s borders against economic sabotage while boosting revenue and facilitating seamless trade relations between importers and exporters, ultimately fostering economic growth and stability for Nigeria. He has also utilised his exceptional acumen and strategic insight to elevate this crucial law enforcement agency.

Indeed, Adeniyi strongly believes that for the customs service to function optimally, it must not only focus on revenue generation but also strive to portray Nigeria positively on the global stage. To that end, he has streamlined the cargo release and evaluation processes through cutting-edge technology, significantly reducing the bureaucratic red tape that plagued the service. Equally, he has equipped all commands and zones, preparing them to combat both internal and external corruption. Smugglers, in particular, now view him as a formidable obstacle.

In a resolute effort to protect Nigeria’s agricultural sector, Adeniyi has strategically assigned capable personnel to the nation’s borders, issuing a stringent directive that anyone attempting to undermine the Nigerian economy is seen as an enemy and will face no leniency. This has resulted in tighter border security and has enabled local producers to flourish, attracting increased investment in vital sectors, especially agriculture.

That is why all stakeholders must continue to support the NCS under the leadership of Adeniyi, for it to achieve its mandate and support the federal government’s revenue drive.