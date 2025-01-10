  • Friday, 10th January, 2025

Tinubu Lauds Senator Azuta-Mbata’s Election as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President

Nigeria | 36 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his election as President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide
Azuta-Mbata, a former senator, who represented Rivers East in the Senate from 1999 to 2007 was elected as president of the pre-eminent Pan-Igbo socio-cultural group at its meeting in Enugu on Friday.
The President, in a release issued on Friday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also congratulated the group on the successful leadership transition and enjoins the new leaders to uphold the principles of their predecessors.
President Tinubu recognised the critical role of socio-cultural organisations in nation-building; hence, his commitment to promoting dialogue among our ethnic nationalities.
The President wished the newly elected Ohanaeze Ndigbo president success as he takes on this onerous yet noble and lofty task.

