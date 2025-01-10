NSC Will Prioritise Athletes’ Welfare, Dikko Tells PFAN

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Mallam Shehu Dikko, has said that the commission will put in place policies that will place a premium on the welfare of athletes.

Dikko gave this assurance when a delegation of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Thursday.

Led by its President and former Nigerian international, Tijani Babangida, the PFAN delegation included Secretary-General, Edema Fuludu, Clement Temile, Magaji Alhassan Boss and Mrs. Rotimi Michaels.

Dikko highlighted the Commission’s plans, in consonance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate, to improve the lot of the Nigerian athletes.

His words, “What I say to one, I say to all. You are here as representatives of Nigerian footballers, but I will speak to the needs of every Nigerian athlete across all sports. Their welfare will not be toyed with in this administration. We are already implementing strategies aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to prioritize the welfare of athletes, past and present, and leverage sports as a tool for national unity, youth empowerment, and economic development.”

The Chairman emphasised the importance of unity within the players’ union, noting that factional interests must not overshadow the shared goal of advocating for the welfare and advancement of Nigerian football players and indeed athletes in general.

“As far back as 2003, Tijani Babangida here is quite aware then, I had worked towards introducing a pension scheme for professional footballers and athletes in Nigeria, a vision that remains critical under the current NSC agenda. There should be collaboration and solidarity among all stakeholders because a united sports sector is essential for achieving sustainable growth and success”, he added.

He pointed out that the Commission remains committed to fostering partnerships, implementing policies, and driving initiatives that will enhance the welfare, performance, and global competitiveness of Nigerian athletes while advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda through sports.

Earlier, the PFAN delegation congratulated Mallam Dikko on his appointment and commended the President for entrusting the leadership of Nigerian sports to a seasoned stakeholder.

They urged the Chairman to address critical issues, particularly the challenge of factionalism within the players’ union, and assured him of their unwavering support as he implements transformational reforms in Nigerian sports.