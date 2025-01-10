Larry Omodia Foundation Petitions Police over Mohbad’s Death

Mary Nnah

The Larry Omodia Foundation for Justice Reform has petitioned the Nigerian Police to investigate the mysterious death of popular singer, Mohbad.

The foundation’s chairman, Larry Omodia, revealed that a petition has been filed against Adura Aloba, the younger brother of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, Mohbad’s wife, and Damola Ayinde, an actor, for allegedly conspiring to murder Mohbad.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, Omodia said the petition, which was submitted to the State CID, Panti, Lagos yesterday, is based on a recent TikTok chat between Adura Aloba and Yomi Fabiyi, a Nollywood actor, which revealed the true circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

The chat has raised more questions than answers, and the foundation is seeking justice for Mohbad’s family and the public.

However, Adura Aloba has since claimed that his TikTok account was hacked, a claim the foundation describes as “mischievous” and part of a pattern of confessions and lies.

“We will not rest until justice is served”, Omodia said, adding: “The pattern of confessions and lies exhibited by the suspects is disturbing, and we urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation to unravel the truth behind Mohbad’s death.”

This development comes after a year of investigation into Mohbad’s death, with the coroner’s inquest still ongoing. The foundation is urging the police to invite the three suspects for further interrogation and to conduct a phone forensic analysis on the phones involved.

Omodia stated that the petition was necessitated by the need to ensure that those responsible for Mohbad’s death are held accountable.

He noted that the foundation had been following the case closely and had gathered sufficient evidence to warrant a thorough investigation.

“The police must take this petition seriously and ensure that justice is served. We will be monitoring the investigation closely and will not hesitate to take further action if necessary,” Omodia said.

Furthermore, Omodia emphasised the importance of accountability in the case.

“It is evident that this is a pattern of confessions and lies of devices being hacked so as not to bear responsibility by these individuals, and this will not be further indulged”, he said.

The foundation is urging the police to invite the three suspects for further interrogation and to conduct a phone forensic analysis on the phones involved. They also want Yomi Fabiyi to be invited as a witness, as his testimony could provide valuable insights into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

The Larry Omodia Foundation’s petition is a significant development in the case. It remains to be seen how the police will respond to the allegations. The public will watch closely as the investigation unfolds to ensure justice is served.