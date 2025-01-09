  • Thursday, 9th January, 2025

Self-Kidnapper, One Other Arrested by Police in Delta, N2m Ransom Recovered

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri  and Omon=Julius Onabu in Asaba

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a girl identified as Princess Okolie for faking her kidnapping and subsequently collecting a ransom of N2,000,000.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, made the disclosure yesterday in a statement.

He said that the command received a complaint on January 2, 2025, from one Mrs. Oliko Joy, who reported that her daughter, Princess Okolie, left the house on December 30, 2024, and did not return.

According to him, the next day, the parents received a call stating that their daughter had been kidnapped and that a ransom of N2 million was being demanded.

Edafe disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, immediately directed the Command’s Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad to ensure that the victim was rescued unharmed and that the suspect arrested.

“The commander of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad, CSP Labe Joseph, detailed operatives who embarked on an intelligence-led investigation.”

“The other suspect, Prince Atigbi, was arrested after collecting a ransom of two million naira (N2,000,000).

“Upon his arrest, he stated that he was not an actual kidnapper but was playing along with his girlfriend, Princess Okolie,” he said.

Edafe said the girl was also arrested and that she faked her kidnapping so that they could obtain money from her parents.

“Both suspects are in custody, the ransom money has been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The police spokesman stated that the Commissioner of Police urged parents and guardians to take the upbringing of their children seriously and guide them in the ways of God so that when they grow up, they won’t be a problem to their parents and society.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.