Self-Kidnapper, One Other Arrested by Police in Delta, N2m Ransom Recovered

Sylvester Idowu in Warri and Omon=Julius Onabu in Asaba

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a girl identified as Princess Okolie for faking her kidnapping and subsequently collecting a ransom of N2,000,000.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, made the disclosure yesterday in a statement.

He said that the command received a complaint on January 2, 2025, from one Mrs. Oliko Joy, who reported that her daughter, Princess Okolie, left the house on December 30, 2024, and did not return.

According to him, the next day, the parents received a call stating that their daughter had been kidnapped and that a ransom of N2 million was being demanded.

Edafe disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, immediately directed the Command’s Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad to ensure that the victim was rescued unharmed and that the suspect arrested.

“The commander of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad, CSP Labe Joseph, detailed operatives who embarked on an intelligence-led investigation.”

“The other suspect, Prince Atigbi, was arrested after collecting a ransom of two million naira (N2,000,000).

“Upon his arrest, he stated that he was not an actual kidnapper but was playing along with his girlfriend, Princess Okolie,” he said.

Edafe said the girl was also arrested and that she faked her kidnapping so that they could obtain money from her parents.

“Both suspects are in custody, the ransom money has been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The police spokesman stated that the Commissioner of Police urged parents and guardians to take the upbringing of their children seriously and guide them in the ways of God so that when they grow up, they won’t be a problem to their parents and society.