SANWO-OLU’S SIGNIFICANT STRIDES

As Lagos enters 2025, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision is clear: to make Lagos a model of sustainable development, innovation, and inclusivity.

As the New Year unfolds, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu stands tall as a transformative leader whose vision and dedication have left a lasting impact on Lagos. At the Lagos State New Year Thanksgiving Service held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Governor Sanwo-Olu last Sunday, outlined his administration’s ambitious plans for 2025, reaffirming his commitment to making Lagos a beacon of progress, innovation, and prosperity in Nigeria and beyond.

On the basis of his achievements, thus far, coupled with his forward-looking agenda, Lagosians indeed had every reason for thanksgiving.

In his New Year message, the governor expressed gratitude for the progress made in 2024 and optimism for what lies ahead. He thanked President Tinubu for the support extended to Lagos State and praised the resilience and perseverance of Lagosians in navigating challenges.

“We are already seeing the fruits of our sacrifices. Public revenues are increasing, macroeconomic stability is taking shape, and we are witnessing waves of investments across sectors. The harvest that awaits us as Nigerians, following our many sacrifices, will be a very gratifying one,” the governor said.

As espoused in his address, one of the hallmarks of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has been the strategic investment in infrastructure to enhance the quality of life for Lagosians and solidify Lagos’s status as a megacity. Among the standout projects are the ongoing expansions of the city’s rail system, including the Red Line and the Blue Line. These projects are revolutionizing public transport, reducing commute times, and fostering economic growth by enhancing connectivity across Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also announced the mobilization of financing for the new Lagos International Airport. This ambitious project will not only boost Lagos’s global connectivity but also position the state as a premier gateway for trade and tourism in West Africa. The construction of a food logistics hub is another critical initiative aimed at improving Lagos’s agricultural supply chain, reducing post-harvest losses, and ensuring food security for millions of residents.

For a future of energy sustainability, in 2024, Governor Sanwo-Olu laid the groundwork for a revolutionary shift in Lagos’s energy sector with the Lagos State Electricity Law. The law aims to unbundle the electricity value chain and establish a sustainable market for reliable and affordable power. This initiative, which will be scaled up in 2025, promises to transform homes, offices, and industries, ensuring a steady and efficient energy supply that is crucial for economic growth.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has consistently emphasized the importance of grassroots governance. With local government elections scheduled for 2025, the governor has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening governance at the community level. His dedication to ensuring local government autonomy aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for a truly federal Nigeria, where local governments are empowered to drive development in their respective areas.

Additionally, reflecting on 2024, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the tough but necessary economic reforms implemented under President Tinubu’s leadership. These reforms have begun to yield positive results, with public revenues growing and macroeconomic stability improving. Lagos has been at the forefront of these changes, benefiting from increased investments across sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, healthcare, and the digital economy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu pointed to the exceptional performance of the Nigerian stock market in 2024, which closed the year with the All-Share Index exceeding the 100,000 mark. This milestone reflects the growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy, a sentiment echoed by the unprecedented influx of diaspora visitors to Lagos during the festive season. The governor’s efforts to harness this potential highlight his vision for Lagos as a global hub for travel, tourism, and entertainment.

Innovation has been a cornerstone of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s approach to governance. Under his leadership, Lagos has witnessed the rollout of impactful initiatives ranging from subsidized food markets to digital services that enhance the delivery of public services. The state’s investments in technology and innovation are reshaping how the government interacts with citizens, making services more accessible and efficient.

The governor’s administration has also made significant strides in housing, health, and environmental protection. Landmark projects such as the new children’s hospital, one of the largest in Africa, demonstrate his commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure. Similarly, housing projects and road construction initiatives have provided affordable living spaces and improved mobility for Lagosians.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s investments in security have made Lagos safer than ever before. Through initiatives such as the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, the state has enhanced its capacity to respond to security challenges, ensuring that residents and businesses operate in a secure environment. This focus on safety has been instrumental in attracting local and international investments, further boosting the state’s economy.

When President Bola Tinubu met with state governors recently, he harped on the need for greater collaboration among tiers of government. One of the defining features of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration is his ability to foster collaboration. He has worked closely with the federal government, leveraging its support for critical projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Expressway. The planned 58km Green Line, which will connect Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, is another example of the fruitful partnership between Lagos State and the federal government.

The governor has also cultivated strong relationships with local government authorities, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, civil service personnel, and the State House of Assembly, among other stakeholders.

As Lagos enters 2025, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision is clear: to make Lagos a model of sustainable development, innovation, and inclusivity. His administration’s focus on infrastructure, energy, governance, and economic growth promises to elevate Lagos to new heights. With his track record of achievements and his unwavering commitment to the people of Lagos, consolidating on the gains of previous administrations, Sanwo-Olu is poised to leave a legacy that will inspire generations to come.

In a world where effective leadership is often in short supply, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stands out as a shining example of what is possible when vision meets action.

