InnovateAI Lagos 2025 to Address Sustainable AI Growth

AI in Nigeria, a collective of visionary leaders and tech enthusiasts dedicated to propelling Nigeria to the forefront of the global AI revolution, has announced that InnovateAI Lagos 2025, the second edition of its flagship annual artificial intelligence (AI) conference, is scheduled for February 21, 2025.

InnovateAI Lagos 2025, with the theme: ‘Scaling AI Adoption in Nigeria- Catalysing Cross-Sectoral Innovation and Fostering Inclusive Growth’, is scheduled to hold at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

According to the co-convener, Dotun Adeoye, “the inaugural InnovateAI conference in 2024 was a defining moment, bringing together over 4,000 attendees from across Nigeria and beyond. It ignited collaborations, inspired innovation, and influenced policies, businesses, and community initiatives that have driven measurable progress. As momentum builds up towards InnovateAI Lagos 2025, this year’s event is set to be even more impactful as attention will focus on promoting AI solutions to addressing pressing challenges including unemployment, infrastructure gaps, and financial inclusion to foster sustainable growth across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

InnovateAI Lagos 2025 is to attract over 6,000 attendees with a dynamic mix of live participation and simultaneous live streaming to 12 AI-in-Nigeria Community Hubs that have been inaugurated over the course of the last year across all six geopolitical zones in the country, Adeoye further said.

Another co-convener, Ehia Erhaboh, adds: “This is not just a conference; it is a movement. We are building on last year’s successes to deliver actionable outcomes that shape Nigeria’s future.”

Erhaboh said that the second edition of the flagship AI conference promises to delve into transformative AI innovations and their potential to solve Nigeria’s pressing challenges.