EFCC Detains 10 Officers over Missing Operational Items in Lagos Office

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained 10 officers attached to its Lagos Zonal Command over alleged theft of operational items.

In a xstatement issued yesterday EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale disclosed that the officers were arrested last week following directives from the agency’s Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

The detained officers are currently under investigation for their failure to account for certain operational assets.

“The officers, who were arrested last week on the directives of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, are answering questions related to the theft of some operational items that they could not account for,” Oyewale stated.

“Investigators are making good progress, and those found culpable will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.”

This development comes in the wake of a recent internal cleanup effort by the anti-graft agency, which saw 27 officers dismissed in 2024 for various offenses, including fraudulent activities and gross misconduct.

The EFCC’s leadership has reiterated its commitment to maintaining discipline and integrity within its ranks as part of broader reforms aimed at boosting public confidence in the agency’s operations.