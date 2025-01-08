Tejuoso: How Government, Private Sector Can Champion EdTech Innovation, Digital Inclusion for Africa’s Future

Dele Tejuoso is the founder of WifiCombat Academy which in the last 10 years, has been offering a variety of educational technology solutions to schools, institutions and the government. In this interview with Funmi Ogundare, she explained how the government and private sector can collaborate to drive innovation through technology, formulate policies to foster digital inclusion, invest in infrastructure, and promote STEM education which will go a long way in ensuring a sustainable EdTech ecosystem that addresses Africa’s unique challenges and opportunities

As a Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellow, how did your experience shape your approach to educational technology in Africa?

My experience as a Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellow has been transformative. It provided access to a network of innovators and educators across the continent, allowing me to exchange ideas and gain insights into region-specific challenges. It underscored the importance of creating scalable, context-aware solutions that address the digital divide. The fellowship also emphasised designing inclusive platforms that cater to diverse learners while fostering collaboration among stakeholders to drive meaningful impact.

What is the core mission of WiFiCombat Academy, and how does it differentiate itself from other edtech organisations?

The core mission of WiFiCombat Academy is to empower students from primary school to university with future-ready skills, personalised career guidance, and hands-on experience in technology. We aim to build a pipeline of tech-savvy, job-ready, and entrepreneurial talent across Africa. What sets us apart is our focus on integrating career pathway guidance with STEM education through interactive tools like game boards, AI-driven assessments, and industry-standard training programs. We also prioritise early exposure to technology, starting with young learners, and provide mentorship and internship opportunities that bridge the gap between education and industry.

How does WiFiCombat Academy address the unique needs of learners across different regions of Africa?

We tailor our offerings to the specific needs of each region by conducting thorough needs assessments and collaborating with local educators and communities. Our platform is designed to be both mobile friendly and web based-first, catering to areas with limited internet access. We also provide offline learning kits, translated content, and culturally relevant curriculum to ensure inclusivity. By addressing infrastructural and socio-economic challenges, we strive to make education accessible to underserved regions.

In what ways has the academy leveraged technology to improve access to education, especially in underserved areas?

WiFiCombat Academy has implemented cloud-based e-learning platforms, gamified learning tools, and mobile applications to reach learners in remote areas. Additionally, our AI-driven tools help personalise learning experiences, while our partnerships with NGOs and local governments ensure broader outreach and access.

What key trends do you see emerging in the edtech space, and how is WiFiCombat Academy positioning itself to take advantage of them?

Key trends include the rise of personalised learning through AI, gamification, virtual and augmented reality, and mobile-first education solutions. WiFiCombat Academy is at the forefront of these trends by incorporating AI-driven career pathway tools, gamified STEM education platforms. We’re also exploring blockchain for credentialing and micro-learning to cater to busy learners. In the next few years we want to embed VR/AR modules for immersive learning experiences. Our focus remains on scalability, inclusivity, and staying ahead of technological advancements.

How do you evaluate the effectiveness of the technology tools and platforms that you integrate into the educational process?

We use a combination of analytics, feedback, and outcome-based metrics to evaluate our tools. Metrics include learner engagement, performance improvements, and user satisfaction. We also conduct pilot programs and collaborate with educators to refine our solutions. Regular assessments and surveys help us measure impact, while continuous iteration ensures that our platforms remain effective and relevant

What role do you think Artificial Intelligence and machine learning could play in the future of education on the continent?

AI and machine learning have immense potential to revolutionise education in Africa. They can enable personalised learning paths, predictive analytics for dropout prevention, and real-time feedback to educators. AI can also bridge language barriers through automated translations and offer adaptive content to suit different learning paces. By leveraging these technologies, we can create more inclusive and efficient educational systems, reaching even the most remote learners.

What role can governments, international organisations, and private sector play in supporting the edtech ecosystem in Africa?

Governments can establish policies that foster digital inclusion, invest in infrastructure, and promote STEM education. International organizations can provide funding, technical expertise, and global partnerships to scale impactful solutions. Private sector players can drive innovation through technology, offer mentorship, and create internship opportunities for learners. Collaboration among these stakeholders is crucial to building a sustainable EdTech ecosystem that addresses the continent’s unique challenges and opportunities.

BMA Graduates 90 Marketing Professionals, Partners NiBS for Scholarship Opportunities

Consistent with its trend in the past six years of churning out skilled marketing professionals, Brand Management Academy (BMA) has graduated a new set of over 90 sales and marketing professionals across its programmes: Advanced Brand Management Programme (ABMP), Advanced Sales Management Programme (ASMP), and Applied Marketing Foundation (AMFP).

The recent graduates, who are the third set for the year, further re-emphasises the institution’s commitment to revolutionising Nigeria’s marketing and commercial landscape by not only being a beacon for practical, industry-relevant education, but also the breeding ground for commercial leaders eager to upscale their skills and compete favourably on the global stage.

BMA also announced a new partnership with Nobel International Business School (NiBS), recognised as Africa’s Premiere Doctoral School. This strategic alliance will offer bespoke doctorate and master’s programmes to Nigerian and African executives, aiming to transform the executive education landscape with a 40 per cent discount exclusively for BMA alumni, the NiBS founder, Professor Kwaku Atuahene-Gima, announced.

During the graduation ceremony, BMA’s founder, Dr. Abiodun Ajiborode, reflected on the challenges within Nigeria’s marketing sector, particularly the loss of practical knowledge due to the migration of seasoned professionals. “We identified a significant gap where younger marketers lacked the hands-on experience that would typically be passed down. Brand Management Academy is our strategic response to fill this void, offering advanced education that is both practical and transformative,” Ajiborode said. Ajiborode elaborated on BMA’s approach: “Our curriculum is designed to meet real-world demands, providing our students with the tools and mentorship needed to thrive in the marketplace. We’re now extending this commitment through higher education opportunities with NiBS.”

This partnership between BMA and NiBS not only marks a significant step in executive education, but also signals a new era for Nigerian professionals looking to elevate their careers with world-class education tailored to local and global markets.

He pointed out the common issue of experience not equating to knowledge, prompting BMA to introduce foundational courses alongside advanced ones to ensure a holistic learning experience. “Marketing principles are universal, and our graduates are now well-equipped to stand shoulder to shoulder with those from institutions like Harvard or Kellogg,” Ajiborode added.

The event was graced by representatives from the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), with CEO/executive director Lekan Fadolapo, represented by Winnifred Akpan, head of corporate communications, emphasising the importance of the graduates’ role in shaping future marketing strategies. “Branding transcends mere slogans; it’s about building trust and meaningful relationships with your audience,” Fadolapo said, urging the new graduates to pursue ARCON certification to enhance their professional credibility.

