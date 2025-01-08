S/West Muslim Communities Laud NAHCON over Appointment of Shutti as Commission’s Acting Sec

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria, (MUSWEN), the umbrella body for all Muslim Communities/Councils and all Muslim organisations in the six states of South West of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States of the country yesterday lauded the management of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) over the recent appointment of Alhaji Alidu Shutti as the acting Secretary of the Commission.

Alhaji Shutti, an astute Hajj administrator was appointed as the acting Secretary of the NAHCON following the voluntary resignation of the former Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Abdullah Kotangora.

In a signed statement issued by MUSWEN and made available to newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Tuesday the MUSWEN President and Deputy President-General (South) of Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, described the appointment of Alhaji Shutti as a round peg in a round hole considering his long years’ experience in the management of Hajji Affairs in the country.

The statement read: “The Chairman of NAHCON is highly commended for this well-thought-out decision of looking inwards to identify an experienced hand, versed in your operations.

“This is, as opposed to the approach of appointing someone who will still require going through training and induction into the culture and the inner workings of NAHCON.

“Alihamdulli Llaah, for your painstaking thoroughness, Mr. Chairman.

“May Allah (SWT) continue to guide your thoughts and your ways.

“Once again, as we congratulate Alhaji Alidu Shutti, the Acting Secretary, we highly commend Prof. Abdullah Usman Saleh, Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for this thoughtful appointment.

“May Almighty Allah continue to help the organisation, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), as you make efforts towards making Hajj easier for Nigerians.

“We also look forward to fostering a good partnership with you in the South West, as you steer the ship of blissful Hajj for our teeming Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria”.

The statement however urged the new acting secretary of the NAHCON “to bring his experience in running Hajj operations, which he has garnered and deployed over the years, to manifestly reflect in this new position of responsibility, for the benefit of the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria.”