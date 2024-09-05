Group Urges Tinubu to Review NAHCON Act, Transfer Hajj Operation to Private Tours

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to transfer Hajj operations to private tour operators, describing the current NAHCON Act as obsolete that cannot stand the test of time.

The association made the call in a communique signed by its national president, Abdulateef Ekundayo, at the end of its zonal conference for the year 2024, held in Kano.

It said any attempt to review the NAHCON Act should capture the private sector initiative led by AHUON, and its members should have representations on the Board.

The communique also urged the Nigerian government to adopt modern Hajj management, particularly as envisioned by Vision 2030 reforms of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

AHUON agreed that the future of Hajj belongs to the private tour operators as it’s obtainable in the other climes.

This year’s conference themed: “Hajj Reforms: The Position of AHUON” appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support to the Nigerian Pilgrims and urged his government to always extend such goodwill to Nigerian Pilgrims under the private tour operators.

In its communique: “The conference noted with concern the continued delay of NAHCON to close the books of 2024 Hajj, from the tour operators’ perspective. This includes refunds of all monies owed its members by the commission before the opening of a new bid for Hajj 2025.

“The conference found it appalling, the refusal of the NAHCON to respond to the association’s plea to intervene on the issue of epileptic Umrah visa regime from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj, “

AHUON also called for a stay of action on the Bidding for the 2025 Hajj license until NAHCON reconciles its accounts with the Tour Operators and pay all refunds outstanding, including the 2023 and 2024 caution deposits and those of services not rendered over the years.